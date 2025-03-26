Meet James Daniel Sundquist: what does Jimi Hendrix's son do?

Celebrity kids are constantly thrust into fame immediately after birth, with some following their parents' career paths. However, this is not the case for James Daniel Sundquist, the mysterious son of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix, who has lived a life of mystery and intrigue.

Daniel Sundquist (L) inherited his father's Jimi Hendrix (R) African-Cherokee look. Photo: @aftonbladet, Koh Hasebe

Key takeaways

James never met his father , Jimi Hendrix.

, Jimi Hendrix. Daniel Sundquist's mother revealed that he had changed his gender and name .

. Daniel inherited his father's African-Cherokee look.

James Daniel Sundquist's profile summary

Full name James Daniel Sundquist Also known as Nicole Gender Male Date of birth October 5, 1969 Age 55 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity African American Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 75 kg (approx) Father Jimi Hendrix Mother Eva Sundquist Siblings Tamika Hendrix Relationship status Single Famous as Jimi Hendrix's son

James Daniel Sundquist's age and early life

James Daniel Sundquist, popularly known as Jimi Hendrix's son (age 55 years old as of March 2025), was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 5, 1969. He belongs to a mixed ethnic background and has Swedish nationality.

James does not play musical instruments and has expressed little interest in music. Photo: @therealgaryhill (modified by author)

Who are James Daniel Sundquist's parents?

James' father, Jimi Hendrix, was an American guitarist, songwriter and singer. The influential guitarists of all time allegedly welcomed the child with a Swedish woman, Eva Sundquist. Eva and Jimi first met in 1968 while riding a tram when the latter and his bandmates were on a tour.

Although the pair struck a romantic attraction immediately, they did not hook up until Jimi returned to Stockholm in January 1969. Nine months later, Eva welcomed a son, James Daniel Sundquist.

Where is James Daniel Sundquist today?

James resides in Stockholm, Sweden. He has maintained a private life away from the public eye. However, he reportedly became transgender and changed his name to Nicole.

Although Nicole has yet to address the reports, Eva Sundquist confirmed this information in an interview, revealing that it was difficult for Nicole to go through the process. Eva said,

It is very difficult for him. Most of Europe is very liberal. But here in Sweden, such behavior is still a taboo subject. He has been pretty depressed lately.

American rock guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 24th February 1969. Photo by David Redfern

What is James Daniel Sundquist's net worth?

James Daniel Sundquist's net worth is not publicly documented. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his dad had a net worth of $20,000 ($150,000 adjusted to inflation) at his death. Jimi Hendrix's estate is estimated at $175 million.

How many kids did Jimi Hendrix have?

Jimmy Hendrix had two children: a son named James Daniel Sundquist and a daughter named Tamika Laurice Hendrix. Tamika was born on February 11, 1967, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, to Diana Carpenter and Jimi Hendrix. This was after the two were involved in an unconventional relationship, leading to Diana's pregnancy at 16.

Did Jimi Hendrix ever meet his son?

The legendary American guitarist never met his son. He tragically succumbed to asphyxia on September 18, 1970, after accidentally inhaling his vomit due to excess alcohol intoxication and sleeping pills.

In 1975, a Swedish court declared Daniel the son of the legendary singer. However, this was not the case in an LA court, which necessitated the presence of a paternity test, which Daniel was ready to conduct. James said,

It’s a horrible thought, but if it’s the only way to find out what’s right or what’s wrong, then it can’t be avoided.

Jimi Hendrix performing live onstage at the KB-Hallen. Photo by Jan Persson

Is Jimi Hendrix's son still alive?

Daniel is still alive, and there are no reports of Jimi Hendrix's son's death. Sundquist lives a private life in Sweden.

Who inherited Jimi Hendrix's fortune?

Jimi Hendrix's fortune was inherited by his father, James Al Hendrix, after Jimi died in 1970. Since Jimi did not leave a will, his estate passed to his father. However, his son, James Daniel Sundquist, legally battled his paternal grandfather in a Los Angeles Superior Court as he sought to control his father's estate.

However, his claim to manage the estate was overthrown since he had no paternity test with his dad. Following the court ruling, James said,

I’m not angry with Al. I just feel I’ve been treated unfairly. I want people to know that I am not a fake.

Guitarist Jimi Hendrix performing onstage in 1968. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Who owns Jimi Hendrix's estate now?

Jimi Hendrix's estate is managed and controlled by Janie Hendrix, his adopted sister. She took control of the estate after her dad, Al Hendrix, passed on in 2002.

Janie has since been the President and CEO of Experience Hendrix, LLC. The company manages Jimi's music, licensing deals, and image rights.

James Daniel Sundquist remains a private individual whose life is deeply tied to Jimi Hendrix's enduring legacy. Born on October 5, 1969, in Stockholm, Sweden, his connection to Hendrix has sparked fascination and legal battles.

