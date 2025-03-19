Meet Joe Rogan's daughters: All about Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy

Joe Rogan's daughters healed some of his childhood traumas and changed his perception regarding parenting and life in general. Doting on them, he once revealed:

I did not have a relationship with my dad growing up because he was abusive. Therefore, I strive to have a healthy relationship with my loving kids. I try my best to be present, evolve and be better every day.

Rogan's adopted daughter, Kayja Rose (L). Joe Rogan during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena in 2025 (R). Photo: @kayjarosee on Instagram, Chris Unger via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Joe Rogan is the host of one of the world's most-watched podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience.

podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience. He has two biological and one adopted daughter.

and one adopted daughter. Joe Rogan's oldest daughter , Kayja Rose, is a musician.

, Kayja Rose, is a musician. Rosy Rogan is Joe's lastborn child.

Joe Rogan's profile summary

Full name Joseph James Rogan Famous as Joe Rogan Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1967 Age 57 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Newark, New Jersey, USA Current residence Lake Austin, Austin, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Newton South High School Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jessica Ditzel Children 3 Parents Susan and Joseph Rogan Sr. Profession Actor, comedian, podcaster, TV host Net worth $200 million Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter)

Who are Joe Rogan's daughters?

Joe has three daughters: Kayja Rose, Lola and Rosy. Although the podcaster is very protective of their privacy, he occasionally talks about them in interviews.

American musical artist Kayja Rose. Photo: @kayjarosee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

During episode #2172 of The Joe Rogan Experience with best-selling author Sebastian Junger, Rogan opened up about how fortunate he feels to be a girl dad, saying:

I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters. If I had a son, I would probably be like, 'I have to keep this boy out of jail' because I am passing my genes.

While speaking to award-winning filmmaker Russell Crowe during episode #2191 of his podcast, Joe shared a glimpse of his fatherhood journey, stating:

Parenthood is probably the greatest human privilege. Having kids is one of the most powerful things I ever did in life; it changed me on so many levels.

Kayja Rose

Joe Rogan's daughter, Kayja Rose. Photo: @kayjarosee (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 23 August 1996

23 August 1996 Age: 28 years old (As of March 2025)

28 years old (As of March 2025) Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Kayja is Joe Rogan's stepchild. The commentator legally adopted her when he married her mother, Jessica Ditzel. In a January 2012 appearance on The Rosie Show, the TV personality gushed over his adopted daughter.

Rose is not just my child; she is my friend. I have worked really hard to make sure we are able to openly speak about anything, including boys. This makes her feel she is not out of the loop.

Rose was born from her mother's previous relationship with R&B singer Keven 'Dino' Conner. The ex-pair broke up in 2000 after she discovered he was cheating on her.

Sadly, Dino, who was a member of the Houston-based group H-Town, died in a car accident in 2003 at 28. Joe Rogan's adopted daughter has followed in her biological dad's footsteps. Some of her songs include Submission, Mental and Virgo.

Lola Grace Rogan

Joe Rogan at the American Airlines Centre in 2022 (L). Lola and Rosy Rogan (R). Photo: Carmen Mandato via Getty Images, @streetjitsubjj on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: May 2008

May 2008 Age: 16 years old (As of March 2025)

16 years old (As of March 2025) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Lola is Rogan's first biological child with his wife. During episode #2232 of JRE, Joe shared juicy details about his daughter, saying:

Grace is a phenomenal athlete.

Rosy Rogan

Date of birth: October 2010

October 2010 Age: 14 years old (As of March 2025)

14 years old (As of March 2025) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Rosy is the youngest of Joe Rogan's children, and he is with his spouse. Like her dad, who once was an illustrator, she is an artist. During episode #1277 of JRE, the podcaster narrated how he raises his daughters.

My girls know they can always talk to me. I allow them to be vulnerable around me.

Who is Joe Rogan's wife?

Joe Rogan met his wife, Jessica, in the early 2000s when she was working as a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles. They married in 2009, about a year after welcoming their first child together.

Jessica Ditzel and Joe Rogan at the Circuit of The Americas in 2024. Photo: Mark Sutton

Source: Getty Images

According to Newsweek, Joe revealed why he decided to exchange nuptials with Ditzel despite being anti-marriage in a July 2009 interview with the Palm Beach Post.

I had to; she made a baby. What she had done was way more of a commitment compared to signing a legal contract.

Jessica Ditzel is a Texan

The celebrity wife (49 as of March 2025) was born on 18 July 1975 in Sugar Land, Texas. She graduated from Doherty High School in 1993.

Ditzel reportedly has two degrees: one in molecular biology from the University of Arizona and another in arts and technical theatre from California State University.

Joe describes her as a 'happy person’

During a July 2022 appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Joe shared some of his wife's best qualities, stating:

My wife is kind, disciplined, dedicated and fun. She is always smiling.

FAQs

Rogan welcomed his first child at 41. Below are some frequently asked questions about him and his family:

Does Joe Rogan have a wife and kids?

Joe and his wife, Jessica Ditzel, have three kids. However, their first daughter is not biologically related to him.

Joe Rogan at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2023. Photo: Louis Grasse

Source: Getty Images

Is Joe Rogan a millionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rogan is worth $200 million. He allegedly makes $60 million annually from his endeavours in the entertainment industry.

Does Joe Rogan have vitiligo?

The stand-up comedian has vitiligo on his hands and feet. He has helped raise awareness of the condition by narrating his experience.

Is Joe Rogan religious?

Although Rogan was raised Roman Catholic and attended Catholic school in first grade, he now identifies as an agnostic.

Scanty information exists about Joe Rogan's daughters as his career often takes centre stage. Nonetheless, he has previously spoken about the relationship he shares with his eldest and the hobbies of his second and youngest child.

READ ALSO: Meet Otis and Hazel van der Most, Michelle Buteau's twins

Briefly.co.za published details about Michelle Buteau's twins, Otis and Hazel van der Most. The actress welcomed them in January 2019 via surrogacy.

Buteau is married to Dutch photographer and businessman Gijs van de Most. Michelle has been open about the couple's long road to parenthood.

Source: Briefly News