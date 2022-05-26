Jessica Sloan Ditzel is the wife of the American actor, comedian and controversial podcast host Joe Rogan. Ditzel is a great believer in having a private life, and despite being in the limelight, her personal life remains extremely low-key. So how did Joe Rogan meet Jessica Ditzel? Which famous singer was Jessica dating before Joe?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Joe Rogan hanging out with his wife of 14 years Ditzel. Photo: @JoeRoganhq on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Jessica Ditzel's net worth? Her husband's net worth runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars and despite Jessica's being significantly less, it is still quite sizeable. Jessica Ditzel's Instagram has the bio Anonymity is underrated, but we have all the details on Joe Rogan's mysterious wife.

Jessica Ditzel profiles

Birth Name Jessica Sloan Ditzel Gender Female Birth Date July 18th 1975 Place of Birth Sugar land Texas Nationality American Jessica Ditzel's age 46 years in May 2022 Profession Account Executive, Former model and product analyst Parents Diane Carver and Jeff Conrad Ditzel Husband Joseph James Rogan Height 178 cm Children Rosy, Lola, and Kayja Rose Instagram @jessica_rogan (unverified) Net-worth $3 million to $5 million

Early life

Jessica Ditzel grew up in a musical family. Born and brought up in a middle-class home with her father, Jeff Ditzel, as a musician pushed his daughter to be attracted to the flashing lights of Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The former model was born on July 18th 1975, in Sugar Land, Texas, and will be turning 47 in 2022. Jessica's father's name is Jeff Conrad Ditzel, and her mother's name is Diane Carver. Her father later remarried, and she has a stepmom Donna Ziemer-Ditzel. Her older sibling is Trinity Conrad Ditzel, born on November 3rd 1973.

Education

Ditzel attended Doherty High school, Colorado. Following her graduation from high school, she went on to California State University in Long Beach, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Technical Theatre and Arts. After college, she took some odd jobs, such as working as a cocktail waitress but eventually landed a modelling gig.

What does Joe Rogan's wife do?

The stunning model has had quite an expansive career. From waitressing to now being an account executive. Before Jessica modelled for M model management in 2010, she worked as a model for a Korean brand known as Wholesome.

She also worked as a management assistant for the business establishment, Rent-A-Car. She has also worked as a product analyst for Volvo motorsports. It also represented a Korean brand known as wholesome. She also worked as an account executive for California based Robert Half Technology.

Personal life

A stunning collage of pictures of Ditzel and her eldest child, Kayja. Photo: RedPillQ17 on Twitter (modified by author).

Source: UGC

Jessica Ditzel met Joe Rogan in 2001 when she was a cocktail waitress at a bar. At this point, she had broken up with her ex-boyfriend Kevin Connor. However, they got engaged a few years later in 2008 and finally tied the knot in 2009. The couple has two daughters together, Rosa and Lola, who are 11 and 13 years old.

Joe Rogan's children

Although Jessica Ditzel's children with Joe are two, she has a third; singer Kayja Nichole Connor, born on August 3rd 1996. Kayja is from an earlier relationship with the late Kevin Dinno Connor, a former member of H-Town, an R&B group. Kevin and Jessica were married but split up allegedly because he was having an extramarital affair. Kayja followed in her late dad's footsteps and is currently an R&B singer. Jessica Ditzel's ex-husband sadly passed away in 2003 after a horrible road accident.

How many wives has Joe Rogan had?

As far as we know Joe has been married only once to Jessica. Jessica however was married just once before she met Joe.

The last and one of the most important members of the Rogan household is Marshall Mae Rogan. He is the family's 4year old handsome golden retriever. The only family member with more followers than Marshall is Joe, as the dog has over 700k followers on his Instagram page alone.

Jessica Ditzel's net worth

With multiple jobs and a fruitful modelling career, Jessica has made a fair amount of money. Her net worth, unfortunately, just like her personal life, is kept under tight wraps. However, there are speculations about her worth which is estimated to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million.

The net worth of her celebrity husband, Joe Rogan, is a whopping $120 million! Joe Rogan has made millions from his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Latest news

There is some fake news online claiming that Joe Rogan's wife is the daughter of the famous comedian Robert Schimmel. This is entirely untrue. However, this is not the only confusion, there is another lady who also goes by the name Jessica Schimmel, and she is neither Joe Rogan's wife nor Robert Schimmel's daughter.

Joe Rogan shies away from posting pictures of his daughters or his wife online; however, Jessica Ditzel has remained a stunning woman since her modelling years. It seems that she will maintain her aura of privacy despite her husband being such a big personality.

READ ALSO: Andy Dick's net worth, age, kids, wife, tattoos, TV shows, comedian

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Andy Dick who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. His life, aside from his career has been filled with many controversies and multiple legal implications. What is Andy Dick doing now?

Source: Briefly News