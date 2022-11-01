Who is Nimrod Nkosi? Age, family, career, qualifications, profiles, net worth

Nimrod Nkosi is a prominent television presenter and actor from South Africa. As an actor, Nimrod has appeared in soap operas and dramas, including Scandal, Hijack Stories and Family Secrets. Among his many achievements, he is best known for presenting the live Lotto draw on eTV and SABC2 and hosting Jam Alley, a youth variety show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

From 2011 to 2012, he had a recurring role as Norman Sebeka on the M-Net soap opera The Wild. Photo: @nkosiSA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nimrod Nkosi is not only an actor and TV host, but he also acts as Master of Ceremony for high-end events across the country. Currently, Nkosi is mentoring young people in grooming the future of South Africa using his foundation, the Nimrod Nkosi Foundation.

Nimrod Nkosi's profiles and bio

Full Name Nimrod Nkosi Date of Birth March 22, 1972 Age 50 years (As of 2022) Place of Birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current Residence South Africa Occupation Actor, TV personality, MC Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Nationality South African Marital Status Married Wife Charlene Nkosi College Centurion Academic College Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $300,000

What is Nimrod Nkosi's place of birth?

The celebrity host was born and raised in South Africa on March 22, 1972. Thus, Nimrod Nkosi's age is 50 years as of 2022. Growing up, he developed a high sense of responsibility as a kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nimrod Nkosi's family

He was brought up by his parents, who later separated due to family disputes. The experience moulded him to be diligent and have a high sense of responsibility. Details about Nimrod Nkosi's parents and siblings are not provided.

Who is Nimrod Nkosi's wife?

The celebrated presenter is happily married to Charlene Nkosi. The happy couple is blessed with a son. Previously, he was in a romantic relationship with Alice Myeza, and they had triplets together, born in 2003.

Nimrod Nkosi's education

After his high school education, Nkosi enrolled at Fuda Academy for Dramatic Arts in 1989 to pursue a Diploma in Arts. He graduated in 1992 and later enrolled at Centurion Academic College to further his studies.

Nimrod Nkosi's career

The South African media celebrity began his career in 1994 with a role on the drama series U Bambo Lwami, which he followed up with a role on the Afrikaans rugby drama Pale Toe.

Nkosi is mentoring young people in grooming the future of South Africa using his foundation, the Nimrod Nkosi Foundation. Photo: @nkosiSA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Presenter

As a presenter, he worked on TV shows; Your Late Mate on Soweto TV and Jam Alley, a position he maintained for five years. He won two Avanti awards as Best Presenter.

In 2007, Nimrod began hosting the Lotto game show Raise Your Game.

In January 2013, he began hosting the Gospel-themed show John 14 on the DStv channel Mzanso Magic Music.

In 2015, he hosted Utatakho, Mzansi Magic docu-reality series.

Nimrod Nkosi's movies and TV shows

Family Secrets - Season 2 as Caesar Mokwena

Generations - Season 1 as Nkaba

Hope - Season 1 as Pastor Zakes

Housekeepers - Season 2 as Richard

I Love South Africa - Season 2 as Himself

Isibaya - Season 4 & 5 as Alfred Phakathi

Isipho - Season 1 as Moses Shezi

Scandal! - Season 1 as Hector

Soul City - Season 5 as Guest Star

The Estate - Season 2 as Papa M

The Queen - Seasons 1,2 & 3 as Dlamini

The Station - Season 1 as Moloi

The Wild - Season 1 & 2 as Norman Sebeka

uBettina Wethu - Season 2 as Dingaan's Dad

Utatakho - Season 1-8 as Host - Himself

What is Nimrod Nkosi's net worth?

The South African celebrated presenter has a net worth estimated at $300,000. He derives his income from his profession as an actor, presenter, host and MC.

Nimrod Nkosi's contact details

Instagram : @nimrodnkosi

: @nimrodnkosi Twitter: @nimrodnkosiSA

@nimrodnkosiSA Facebook: @Nimrod Nkosi & Friends

Above is everything you would love to know about Nimrod Nkosi, a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. His impressive story is an inspiration to many, especially to upcoming actors and presenters.

READ ALSO: Who is Young DolphDolph's? Everything to know about Mia Jaye

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Mia Jaye. Who is she? Mia Jaye is a woman who wears many hats.

She is a businessperson, social media activist, author, podcaster, and philanthropist. Why is she famous? Mia Jaye is widely recognised as Young DolphDolph's.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News