Sgudi Snaysi, better known as It's Good It's Nice, is a South African television sitcom created by Roberta Durrant and produced by Penguin Films. The storyline is about an unemployed man taken in by a family as a lodger. However, despite numerous money-making schemes, he never manages to pay his rent, getting by on his ability to charm the ladies.

The storyline is about an unemployed man taken in by a family as a tenant who cannot pay rent. Photo: @sgudi snaysi (modified by author)

The Sgudi Snaysi is a comedy series set in a fictional Protea, Soweto house. The series originally aired on the SABC's old TV2 channel for the first five seasons, and the CCV-TV channel for the final season, from 1986 to 1993. All the Sgudi Snaysi's episodes have 78 half-hours in all six seasons.

Sgudi Snaysi's full story

The drama series features renowned comedian Joe Mafela playing the character of S'dumo, a sloppy but lovable lodger. Other principal characters are Daphne Hlomuka as Sis' May and Gloria Mudau as Louisa. The impressive work of these characters made the show achieve the highest viewing figures, becoming the most popular TV series in South Africa.

We meet Thoko (Thembi Mtshali), a beautiful young aspirant actress sharing a house with Sis' May, her widowed aunt. The aunt is not working, and since she has to raise income for their daily expenses, she places an advertisement for a lodger.

Within no time, they get a lodger S'dumo, but he is very stubborn as he never manages to pay his rent. Finally, S'dumo finds his way to the heart of the two ladies, and he manages to buy his stay. But his antics do not go well with Mfundisi (Israel Thabede), who often pops in from time to time for a cup of coffee and cake.

A nosey neighbour, Gloria Mudau, who loves spreading gossip, learns of S'dumo's financial troubles but decides to keep it to herself.

Sgudi Snaysi's cast

Daphney Hlomuka as Sis' May

Gloria Mudau as Louise

Thembi Mtshali-Jones as Thoko

Joe Mafela as S'dumo

Israel Thabede as Mfundisi

Sgudi Snaysi's actors who died

The series was cast long ago, and some of the casts have long died. However, despite their demise, they are still celebrated for their outstanding performances.

1. Gloria Mudau as Louise

Gloria was a unique person with a strong personality. Photo: @Mudai (modified by author)

Gloria Mudai played the role of Louise and succumbed to a long illness in Johannesburg. She participated in all 78 episodes of the Sgudi Snaysi's. The producer of the show celebrated her as a unique person with a strong personality. Unfortunately, she passed in September 2011.

2. Joe Mafela as S'gudi

Joe was a Zulu singer, and he could speak all of South Africa's 11 languages. Photo: @Mafela (modified by author)

He was a veteran actor and died after a car accident in Johannesburg. The actor was born in Sibasa, Limpopo, in 1942 and died on March 18, 2017, aged 75. He was famous for his comedy role in the SABC sitcom Sgudi Snaysi. He received three Lifetime Achiever Awards in TV stage and comedy.

Besides acting, he was also a director, and in his early years, he was a Zulu singer, producing and releasing several Zulu-language albums. Mafela could speak all of South Africa's 11 languages.

3. Babsy Selela as UMnu Dhlomo

Selela started acting way back in 1986 when he featured in the Shaka Zulu comedy series. Photo: @Babsy (modified by author)

The legendary actor played uMnu Dhlomo in Sgudi Snaysi and died in December 2020 at age 56. He started acting in 1986 when he featured in the Shaka Zulu comedy series and has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. He featured in Sgudi Snaysi's sixth season, where he starred alongside the later Joe Mafela, who played the role of uMnu Dhlomo.

4. Daphney Hlomuka as Sis' May

Daphney left South Africa briefly during the 1970s to tour with the cast of Ipi Tombi in Europe. Photo: @Daphney (modified by author)

Daphney was a South African television, radio and stage actress. She was born in Durban, South Africa, but raised in KwaMashu. She began acting in 1968. Her most recent roles included Rhythm City and a controversial Nguni language adaptation of Romeo and Juliet's Shakespearean romantic tragedy.

The celebrated actress succumbed to kidney cancer at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg in October 2008, at 59.

Sgudi Snaysi's still alive

Some casts are still alive and have since continued acting or pursued other businesses. They include:

1. Thembi Mtshali-Jones as Thoko

Thembi has been on stage since the early 1970s but only became popular with the 1986 television sitcom Sgudi Snaysi with the role of Thoko. Photo: @Thembi (modified by author)

Thembi is a South African actress and one of South Africa's celebrated artists. She was born on November 7, 1949, in Sabhoza, a village near Ulundu, Durban, South Africa. She has been on stage since the early 1970s but only became popular with the 1986 television sitcom Sgudi Snaysi with the role of Thoko.

2. Don Mlangeni Nawa as Laqhasha

Don featured in five seasons in Sgudi Snaysi. Photo: @Laqhasha (modified by author)

Don is a renowned South African actor. He is best known for his appearance in Sgudi Snaysi, Isidingo and The Throne. He was born on June 1959 in Soweto, South Africa and started his acting career in 1993. He featured in five seasons in Sgudi Snaysi in the popular role of Laqhasha.

3. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube as Isigebengu

Sello is now one of South Africa's most esteemed actors, having performed in the United States, Canada and Europe. Photo: @Maake (modified by author)

Sello Maake is a South African actor and director best known to the TV audience for his outstanding role as Archie Moroka on the SABC1 soap opera Generations. He was born in Orlando, Soweto, in 1960. He played in Sgudi Snaysi and has gone on to feature in other top films and TV shows. He is now one of South Africa's most esteemed actors, having performed in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.

Above is everything to know about the comedy series Sgudi Snaysi's. Some of the full episodes are available to watch on YouTube here. The show consistently achieved SABC's highest viewing figures, becoming the most popular television series in South Africa.

