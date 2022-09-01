Menzi Ngubane will be honoured with a documentary that will depict both his ordinary life and the extraordinary talent he shared with Mzansi people while he was alive

Sikelelwa Ngibane, the former Generations actors' wife, told the media that this is a bittersweet moment for her because she is happy for her husband's recognition but misses him so much

Menzi Ngubane died as a result of a stroke in his shared home with his wife Sikelelwa, according to reports

Menzi Ngubane's documentary Ngubs — The Life and Times of Menzi 'ngubs' Ngubane will finally be released in cinemas.

Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa Ngubane says she deeply misses her late husband. Image: @menzingubanesa/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/GettyImages

Menzi died of a stroke on 13 March 2021. The documentary will commemorate the life of the star who appeared in many Mzansi classic television shows, including his role as Sbusiso Dlomo on Generations. TshisaLIVE reports that it will air from 2 to 4 September.

Sikelelwa Ngubane, Menzi's widow, opened up to TshisaLIVE about the day Menzi Ngubane died in their marital home. Sikelelwa says she was enraged by Menzi's death.

"It took me back on how he passed because he was at home ... it took me back to the point where I was so angry because there were a lot of things going on leading to my husband's death.”

TshisaLIVE further reports that Despite her grief over Menzi's death, Sikelelwa is grateful to see her husband's dream come true.

“I was excited and sad a the same time because he is not here to realise what he wanted to do himself. It was just a rollercoaster of emotions."

