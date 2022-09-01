SK Khoza and his amanger Sanele took to social media to deny reports of a fight between the two of them

The rumours began to circulate after Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a post that drew a large number of Mzansi people to the timeline

South Africans flocked to Musa's comments section, many of whom were disappointed but not surprised by SK Khoza's actions

SK Khoza is not letting anyone taint his reputation, especially after recently making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

SK Khoza is refuting the rumours that he assaulted his manager Sanele. Image: @skcoza/Instagram and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Taking to Instagram live, SK debunked rumours that he assaulted his manager Sanele because he failed to show up for an important gig in Swaziland. Khoza was with Sanele as he denied the rumours. They were even joking about the accusations, reports ZAlebs.

“You know, I was on his live thingy thingy on Twitter. Does he know that I can squash you?” further reports ZAlebs.

Musa Khawula, a Twitter blogger, was the one who started the controversial rumours. As usual, the famous Twitter users brought hot tea to the public with the serious allegations he levelled against SK Khoza. Musa even claimed that SK was a substance abuser, which led to his failure to pitch to the gig.

"SK Khoza had a gig in Swaziland that he failed to show up for. As a result of his dr*g use and the assault case opened by Sanele at Sandton Police Station saw him fail to keep to his commitment,” tweeted the blogger."

On Twitter, Musa shared the following post:

Netizens' reactions to Musa Khawula's claims

@tbozer said:

"I think he lost interest in his acting career and became addicted to alcohol and dr*gs. I think he needs a break from everything that can help him put his life back on the right track, and because he is on the edge away from the path of ruining his life."

@tseepati wrote:

"Sk and Cyan live for drama every day or monthly. "

@Lord_Beerus1965 shared:

"Sk is the male version of Sayan Boujie."

@WonderMahlobo posted:

"Gogo Maweni is about to claim it's her who is making all this happen to SK"

@KgomotsoTlhapan replied:

"SK and drama though, this guy loves attention. Why can't he just chill and do his job, he tarnishes his reputation and career all by himself. He really needs to grow up."

@Patrick12167568 added:

"That makes sense, I have been wondering why SK has been off on social media."

