A passionate boyfriend set the internet alight with his romantic proposal to his girlfriend after finishing the Comrades Marathon

The special ultra marathon is an annual event that happens in KwaZulu-Natal between Durban and Pietermaritzburg and is about 90km long

Mzansi tweeps couldn't help but bust out their best memes and jokes for the occasion, with some trying to find out who the mystery woman is

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lovely-dovey athlete got the attention of Mzansi with his proposal to his girlfriend after finishing the Comrades Marathon.

After finishing the Comrades Marathon, a passionate man popped the question to his girlfriend. Images: @Rare_gemstone/ Twitter, Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@Rare_gemstone shared the heartwarming picture on Twitter, which has tickled the funny bone of many Mzansi tweeps.

The marathon dates back to 1921 and has happened annually ever since, minus a few years. It takes place between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg in the province of KZN, usually 90km, and this year, the direction was down the usual course instead of up.

The marathon itself was used by this man to show the lengths he would go to just for his special person. He held a banner saying:

"Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90k for you."

The mystery man's grand proclamation of love has brought out Mzansi's usual and gut-busting tongue-in-cheek humour, with some wondering if the equally mysterious woman said yes. See the comments below:

@AstridTsomba108 shared:

@DeanMacpherson said:

"Please tell me she said yes."

@roykeks posted:

@ted_pops mentioned:

"Meanwhile, Prudence is probably cuddled up with her BF at home also asking 'Which Prudence this guy on TV is talking about?' "

@X_olan1 commented:

"Ain’t no way! What’s with the guilt trip?"

@muzi2104 shared:

@A_Jongile mentioned:

"Prudence uyang’stressa."

Man disses widely enjoyed caramel popcorn treat that many South Africans hold dear, debate breaks out

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how sometimes you just need to keep your opinion to yourself, lol. A Mzansi man had people tripping when he admitted that he does not like the widely enjoyed and proudly Mzansi caramel popcorn treat known as Diddle Daddle.

Like Lucky Star pilchards and Crosse & Blackwell mayo, Diddle Daddle are a proudly Mzansi product that is a staple for many homes. However, our guy is not here for them.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News