A man dug himself a hole on social media when he threw shade at the widely enjoyed Mzansi treat, Diddle Daddle

Twitter user @sigwabs took to his timeline to admit that he is not a fan, claiming the snack is “horrible”

The majority defended Diddle Daddle as if they were the food of our people, lol, but there were a few who agreed

Sometimes you just need to keep your opinion to yourself, lol. A Mzansi man had people tripping when he admitted that he does not like the widely enjoyed and proudly Mzansi caramel popcorn treat known as Diddle Daddle.

Like Lucky Star pilchards and Crosse & Blackwell mayo, Diddle Daddle are a proudly Mzansi product that is a staple for many homes. However, our guy is not here for them.

Twitter user @sigwabs shared a snap of the delectable treats, calling on his fellow haters to defend them. A bold and brave statement!

If for whatever reason, you don’t know what Diddle Daddle are – they are popcorn covered in delicious and crunchy caramel.

“These are horrible. Let’s be honest.”

The people of Mzansi are divided by the Diddle Daddle confession

Well, some peeps were thrown by what the man said as there is nothing in their mind or mouth that would ever have them saying such profanities about the tiny, crunchy and satisfying caramel popcorn treat. There were only a few who backed the man up, but the majority were there to defend the snack and its historical honour.

Take a look at some of the opinions:

@khanya_ikamva said:

“These are the best things emhlabeni.”

@Nobee_M said:

“Don't have them too much, don't buy it as your snack. You must crave in order to go buy them, not have them nje endlin.”

@praise_nzama said:

“Brooo, this is almost as bad as pineapples in pizza.”

@Parisgeller_xo said:

“The absolute best!! I’m literally addicted. You just mustn’t have more than a handful. They’re good for your taste buds but bad for your teeth.”

@thatokort said:

