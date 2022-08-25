SK Khoza took to social media to show how much fun he is having on the set of his new show, The Black Door

Khoza recently joined the soapie after making headlines for all the wrong reasons, leading to the loss of some of his acting jobs

Fans of the actor have flocked to his comments section to respond with hilarious posts to Khoza's questionable dance moves

SK Khoza has kept Mzansi people glued to his life in recent months, and that hasn't changed to this day.

SK Khoza is a hot topic on social media after sharing a spicy video on the set of 'The Black Door'. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, SK shared a video of himself having a good time on set while busting the spiciest moves. Khoza recently joined the e.tv adult drama The Black Door. Sabelo Cele, his character, is cunning and mysterious. Fans of the show, according to Khoza, should expect the unexpected on his journey in The Black Door.

SK Khoza posted the following lit video on Instagram:

SK Khoza's followers react to his spicy moves

@brenda_nandy said:

"You are mister perfect in your eyes♥️"

@bucymafaku_00 wrote:

"I love this guy kodwa ❤️"

@chao_glady shared:

"Shaka wait, Brutus will find you and balance you real quick."

@kwanda_makhumalo posted:

"Uyagula wena (You are crazy). But I love it."

@melitta_melc replied:

"The perfect job for you!"

@drzakesbakaza commented:

"You are one crazy dude. What are you doing bro?"

@queenda3477 added:

"We have Zodwa Wabantu and SK Wabantu."

Khoza's role on The Black Door comes after he was fired from Mzansi Magic's The Queen due to an alleged assault by ex-fiancee Ayanda "Mandy" Hlongwane, reports Drum. He also left many netizens wondering if his career was over after a disturbing video of him having a public meltdown went viral.

Source: Briefly News