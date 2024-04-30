MacG has taken credit for the newly reunited Black Motion after Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol buried the hatchet

In a recent episode of his hit podcast, MacG said Murdah called Thabo after his interview on Podcast and Chill

The personality then asked about the new member, Problem Child, and what would happen to him now that Murdah Bongz is back in the picture

Now that Black Motion has reunited, MacG reckons that it is all his doing. Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol have buried the hatchet and even dropped a new song.

MacG takes credit for Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol reuniting Black Motion. Image: @murdahbongz, @macgunleashed, @realthabosmol

Source: Instagram

Is MacG the real reason Black Motion got back together

Podcaster MacG revealed that he is the reason behind Black Motion's sudden reappearance in the music waves. Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol have let go of their differences and are now working together again.

In a recent episode of his YouTube podcast, MacG said Murdah Bongz called Thabo Smol after the interview he did with him on Podcast and Chill.

He reckons that it was because of that episode that the boys decided to let bygones be bygones.

What will happen to Problem Child?

MacG and Sol asked about the new member, Problem Child and the status of his relationship with the group now that Murdah Bongz is back in the picture.

"He is now going to be a problem," said MacG.

The video was posted by the gossip page @MDNnewss, watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to MacG's claim

Netizens are finding it hard to believe that MacG has that much power, but some agree.

@General_Sport7:

"As long as they are back, it doesn't matter who brought them together."

@The_A_Wagon:

"Thanks to him."

@TheRealSmomoh:

"Is this even real?"

@Nkulunkulukazi

"That's wonderful."

@Fanito20107401

"if this is the truth that's beautiful news."

Murdah Bongz reveals real reason behind crying video

Murdah Bongz's tearful breakdown during a performance has sparked intense speculation among fans.

The viral video reignited discussions about a potential reunion with former partner Thabo Smol in Black Motion. Murdah Bongz clarified that his tears were of "joy and freedom" in response to fan comments.

