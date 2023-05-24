Murdah Bongz's tearful breakdown during a performance has sparked intense speculation among fans

The viral video reignited discussions about a potential reunion with former partner Thabo Smol in Black Motion

Murdah Bongz clarified that his tears were of "joy and freedom" in response to fan comments

Murdah Bongz has explained his teary display in a viral video as being due to happiness and freedom rather than missing Black Motion. Images: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Recently, a video capturing Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana's waterworks during a performance has sparked intense speculation among fans.

The viral footage has reignited discussions about his longing for a reunion with his former partner, Thabo Smol, as part of the iconic duo Black Motion. However, Bongz who changed his name to Morda, has gone on to clarify his teary video.

Fans left wondering after Murdah Bongz's breakdown

Fans were left wondering if this heartfelt display signifies Murdah Bongz's deep desire to recreate the magic of their collaboration and ultimately lead to a potential reunion.

According to ZAlebs, the social media blog The Hype Collector shared the video with the caption:

"@murdahbongz getting emotional during his set ✨#thehypecollecter #thehypecollecters"

Mzansi began speculating that Murdah's crying could be due to his split with Black Motion.

@governor_2.0 commented:

"He's missing Thabo (The drummer)♥️♥️ Timeless music moments "

@complaints.dep.artment said:

"He misses his boy shem "

@vinylslxy said:

"Bring Back Black Motion "

"He probably getting all the good memories."

@_jonney_bravo commented:

"Missing his brother "

@jozzi_hottest said:

"He misses black motion ❤️"

@quinxysixfigures said:

"Why did he break up with his friend again?"

Murdah Bongz explained that his emotional moment was due to joy

Murdah went on to comment on the post clarifying that the tears were of happiness and freedom:

@murdahbongz said:

"TEARS OF JOY & FREEDOM ❤️"

Black Motion’s new member Problem Child details what he brings to the group following Murdah Bongz’s exit

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Black Motion's new member, Problem Child.

Black Motion's new addition Kabelo Koma, popularly known as Problem Child Ten83 has broken his silence after being compared with Murdah Bongz.

He said people should stop comparing him with the former member because what he brings to the band is unique and different.

