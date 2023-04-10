Black Motion's new member Problem Child has explained what the group's members can look forward to after he joined

The star replaced popular musician Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana who exited the group a year ago to pursue a solo career

Problem Child said people must not compare him to Murdah Bongz because he brings something new to Black Motion

Black Motion's new addition Kabelo Koma, popularly known as Problem Child Ten83 has broken his silence after being compared with Murdah Bongz.

Black Motion’s new member Problem Child talks about being compared to Murdah Bongz. Image: @problemchildten83 and @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

He said people should stop comparing him with the former member because what he brings to the band is unique and different.

Problem Child opens up on how Black Motion has changed since he joined the group

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the star who is also affectionately known as "the new kid on the block" said he should not be compared to Bongani Mahosana because what he brings to the group is new and special.

Problem Child also said that Black Motion is no longer an ordinary DJ and an ordinary drummer but they are now a special duo. He said:

"If you look closer, you'll see that every time we show up, it is something new and special. Black Motion now is no ordinary DJ and no ordinary drummer. It's two special people and special forces mingled together."

The popular music duo also had Mzansi music lovers jumping with joy when they revealed that they are working on a new album which will feature the likes of Nokwazi and Msaki.

Source: Briefly News