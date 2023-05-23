Murdah Bongz was a trending topic after he was spotted crying in front of a crowd during his set

Social media users studied the footage of his emotional breakdown and posted all sorts of theories about what triggered his weeping

Some said the song reminded him of the days when he was still part of the music group Black Motion

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of Murdah Bongz crying at a gig worried people on Twitter. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

It's not every day that people get to see a man crying, as society has conditioned them to mask their feelings.

Bongani Mohosana, known as Murdah Bongz, broke social norms and showed people his vulnerable side at one of his gigs. He can be seen in a video posted by @AdvoBarryRoux with tears running down his face while playing Rainbow by Black Motion ft Xoli M. Within a few seconds, Murdah composed himself and wiped the tears off.

Bongani trends for crying at a gig

The clip stressed his fans out, and many posted that he was missing his former bandmate Thabo Smol

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to IOL, the Uwrongo hitmakers are not on good terms following the messy split of their music group.

Some speculated that he might be facing marital challenges with his wife, DJ Zinhle. However, Zinhle gushed over her husband hours before the video trended, calling Bongani her biggest supporter.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi sympathises with the former Black Motion member

@JackSinthumule said:

"This is like getting dumped and going to cry at a random funeral to deal with your heartbreak."

@DDT_PM wrote:

"He misses black motion but he chose marriage over his career and music partner."

@MVP_VPM mentioned:

"Morda makes spiritual music mostly, but my favourite is Mohigan Sun he really killed this one."

@ThaboMorwatshe3 commented:

"Being a stepfather comes with many challenges broer."

@ht4211 added:

"Not the first time I see him emotional when performing this particular song. He misses Black Motion days."

@MichaelPayiya said:

"This is a man right here. Sorry, my man. Hope you find the strength and courage to work out your issues and continue doing what you guys are good at."

@_chuptre tweeted:

"He is definitely crying for Thabo Small, fallouts are messy."

Murdah Bongz: DJ Zinhle shows appreciation to her husband in heartfelt post, calls him her biggest supporter

Earlier Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has shown love and appreciation to bae and fellow house DJ, Murdah Bongz. The celebrity couple who've taken Southy socials by storm and received swoons and gushes from their adoring fans.

Mzansi could not contain their excitement at Zinhle's adorable post which featured a picture of Murdah on the decks and a cute caption that read

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News