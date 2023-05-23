Prince Kaybee expressed his desire to be recognised for his musical talents rather than just his good looks

The comment drew fans who reassured Prince Kaybee that he is equally talented as he is good looking

Some fans took the opportunity to express their attraction to Prince Kaybee, complimenting his looks and shooting their shots

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kaybee has expressed a desire to be loved for his music as much as he is loved for his looks. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

South African house music DJ, Prince Kaybee has expressed his desire to be looked at as more than a pretty face but for his musical talents. This came after a fan commented on Kaybee being one of the most good looking men in South Africa.

Prince Kaybee aims to change the perception of his looks

Kaybee, who just recently broke the internet with a thirst trap of his ripped muscles, has indicated his desire for Mzansi to love his music the way they love his looks.

The Banomoya hitmaker quote tweeted a lady who called him "one of the finest men in SA" with a simple:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"What about music?"

Mzansi reassured the DJ that he was both talented and good looking

The post attracted various comments who assured Kaybee that he was as equally talented as he is good looking; some fans couldn't help but take the opportunity to shoot their shots.

@kelow_C said:

"Lol you make great music and you're also fine."

@sneh_khuzzy tweeted:

“Asikho lapho” "

@Mhlathehanessy commented:

"I haven't heard a flop in any of your albums or singles, quite consistent if I were to say "

@Ref_Posh tweeted:

"Kabelo I hope you understand where we coming from "

@Ntlophi1 said:

"Music a re buwe nex... You're the baddest mona phantsi."

@QhamaMagopeni said:

"Pls what u did on uWrongo can never be undone! Yhu!"

@KediboneMametja tweeted:

"Take what you are given "

Prince Kaybee's son steals hearts with adorable photo and fatherly advice: "Play at least one instrument"

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Prince Kaybee sharing an adorable picture with his son.

Prince Kaybee, melted the hearts of fans when he recently shared a photo on Twitter with his son. In the picture, the proud father can be seen holding his young son while giving him some fatherly advice.

A few weeks after ending things with music group Universal Music, Kaybee has dedicated his time to teaching his young son the ropes in music. In a Twitter post, the DJ shared a heartwarming picture with his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News