Prince Kaybee recently set social media timelines on fire with a throwback picture that shot him to the top of the trending lists

The Gugulethu hitmaker had his followers salivating after he posed in track pants and shirtless in a mirror selfie

Fans took to his comments section to react to the mouthwatering picture, some even shot their shots at the star

Prince Kaybee knows how to grab the attention of his social media followers. The South African hitmaker was the talk of the town after sharing a sizzling shirtless picture.

Prince Kaybee showed off his perfect body in a viral picture. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The star is undeniably one of the best-looking entertainers in the South African music industry, and he has a body to die for.

Prince Kaybee causes a stir after posing shirtless in a throwback mirror selfie

Taking to his Twitter page, the star stepped on his followers' necks when he shared a saucy picture.

In the picture, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared a hot mirror selfie. Prince Kaybee rocked nothing but black and white track pants. He also flaunted his impressive body art.

Prince Kaybee leaves his fans thirsting over a throwback picture he shared online

The star's comments section was filled with fire emojis. Mzansi admitted that the star is hot and should flaunt his abs more often.

@KgodishoMoloto wrote:

"Blessed is my morning with this photo. ❤️."

@Thando18745430 added:

"Don’t you have a younger brother lookalike perhaps since your woman’s my all-time fav?"

@ReothabetseMni3 added:

"What waist?.?Snatched!"

@SviegAlfonso added:

"All the man that I need for one night nje."

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane leaves SA drooling after flaunting her curves in saucy picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently got tongues wagging on social media.

The casting director and actress has always been unapologetic about her looks and spreading body positivity despite opening up about losing jobs in the entertainment industry because of how she looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a stunning post. Lesedi looked saucy in a colourful two-piece swimsuit.

