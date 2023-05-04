Prince Kaybee Flaunts His Rock Hard Abs in Saucy Shirtless Throwback Pic That Left Mzansi Ladies Salivating
- Prince Kaybee recently set social media timelines on fire with a throwback picture that shot him to the top of the trending lists
- The Gugulethu hitmaker had his followers salivating after he posed in track pants and shirtless in a mirror selfie
- Fans took to his comments section to react to the mouthwatering picture, some even shot their shots at the star
Prince Kaybee knows how to grab the attention of his social media followers. The South African hitmaker was the talk of the town after sharing a sizzling shirtless picture.
The star is undeniably one of the best-looking entertainers in the South African music industry, and he has a body to die for.
Prince Kaybee causes a stir after posing shirtless in a throwback mirror selfie
Taking to his Twitter page, the star stepped on his followers' necks when he shared a saucy picture.
In the picture, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared a hot mirror selfie. Prince Kaybee rocked nothing but black and white track pants. He also flaunted his impressive body art.
Prince Kaybee leaves his fans thirsting over a throwback picture he shared online
The star's comments section was filled with fire emojis. Mzansi admitted that the star is hot and should flaunt his abs more often.
@KgodishoMoloto wrote:
"Blessed is my morning with this photo. ❤️."
@Thando18745430 added:
"Don’t you have a younger brother lookalike perhaps since your woman’s my all-time fav?"
@ReothabetseMni3 added:
"What waist?.?Snatched!"
@SviegAlfonso added:
"All the man that I need for one night nje."
Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane leaves SA drooling after flaunting her curves in saucy picture
In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently got tongues wagging on social media.
The casting director and actress has always been unapologetic about her looks and spreading body positivity despite opening up about losing jobs in the entertainment industry because of how she looks.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a stunning post. Lesedi looked saucy in a colourful two-piece swimsuit.
