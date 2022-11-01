There's no denying that celebrities love tattoos, and for many, these have a deeper meaning than just body art

One star who is a diehard fan of tattoos is rapper AKA who has inked his whole arm with beautiful memories

The Fela In Versage has faces of Michael Jackson, a lion, his favourite football team, Manchester United and his daughter Kairo's name tattooed on his body

AKA has one of the most impressive sleeves in the industry. The rapper turned his arm into a masterpiece with the tattoos he has been adding.

Rapper AKA has faces of Michael Jackson, his daughter Kairo's name and the Manchester United logo tattooed on his body. Image: @akaworldwide.

Supa Mega likes to keep memories of people and things closest to his heart on his body. The rapper's tattoo collection features his all-time fav musician, his football team, baby girl Kairo's name and the face of a lion.

AKA doesn't hide his love for the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The rapper loved the Heal the World hitmaker so much that he had his face tattooed twice. According to The Citizen, Bhova headed to his Instagram page to flaunt his second MJ artwork in 2021. He wrote:

"The Original MJ … & my favourite MJ. Thank You, Royal Ink Tattoo Studio, for blessing myself and Steffan Forbes with some new ink for the summer … go check them out, awesome dudes and talented professionals."

Supa Mega also has the name of his baby girl Kairo Forbes inked across his arm in the most beautiful font. In 2018, the rapper added the word legendary to his tattoo collection. According to The SowetanLIVE, the rapper had the words inked after publicly apologising to his babymama DJ Zinhle for how he treated her.

AKA is a diehard fan of Manchester United. The rapper is always betting on the team, no wonder he has the team's logo tattooed on his arm. He also has the face of a lion inked on his body. We can't wait to see what other tattoos the star will have.

