Lamez Holworthy is one celebrity who always embraces her body with all its flaws and imperfections

The stunner almost brought her fans and followers to tears when she shared her thoughts on self-love and embracing one's body

The popular DJ was responding to a 20-year-old fan who had reached out to her about how to embrace her curvy body

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lamiez Holworthy is thick and proud. The star, who never misses a chance to flaunt her curves on social media, recently spread a message on body positivity.

Lamiez Holworthy shares an inspiring message about body positivity with her fans. Image: @lamiez_holworthy.

Source: Instagram

The famous DJ explained that her body is not perfect, but that doesn't change how she feels about herself.

According to ZAlebs, the star was responding to a 20-year-old fan who had reached out to her asking how she manages to embrace her "thick" body.

Responding to the young woman battling with low self-esteem, Lamiez Holworthy headed to her Instagram page and shared a stunning snap alongside an inspiring caption about embracing flaws. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"So I had a 20-year-old lady text and say, “ I am 20 years old and thick AF with zero confidence- how do you do it?!” And my response was, “I’m 30 with big legs, big thighs, cellulite, stretch marks, scars and hyperpigmentation with A LOT of confidence and here’s why.

"I don’t subscribe to society’s ideologies on what “perfect” is. I am a real woman with real imperfections, and still, I think I am perfect just the way I am.

"I’ll be damned if I let social media and society mess with my head and my heart. ❤️ Little girl, YOU are enough. ❤️."

Makhadzi causes a stir after embracing her Zimbabwean roots, Mzansi reacts: "She looks like 1 of them"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi got social media users talking after embracing her Zimbabwean roots. The star, who is originally a Venda from Limpopo, headed to her Facebook page to reveal that she was proud to be Zimbabwean.

The singer, who was in the neighbouring country for a powerful performance alongside Jah Prayzah in Kadoma, caused a stir with the post. The post read:

"I'm proudly Zimbabwean."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News