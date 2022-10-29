Makhadzi topped social media trends with a post she shared on her Facebook page about her heritage

The Ghanama hitmaker shared that she is Zimbabwean days after her fiery performance in the neighbouring country

South Africans headed to the timeline to share hilarious reactions about how the award-winning singer looks and sounds like a Shona-speaking person

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Makhadzi got social media users talking after embracing her Zimbabwean roots. The star, who is originally a Venda from Limpopo, headed to her Facebook page to reveal that she was proud to be Zimbabwean.

Makhadzi caused a stir on social media after announcing that she is from Zimbabwe. Image: @makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

The singer, who was in the neighbouring country for a powerful performance alongside Jah Prayzah in Kadoma, caused a stir with the post. The post read:

"I'm proudly Zimbabwean."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to the post shared on the Briefly News Facebook page, fans shared hilarious reactions, with some saying the Makhadzi looks like a Zimbabwean.

@Miyat Mkanya said:

"We welcome her we even gave her a name she is now called Gamuchirai Masimba."

@Lucky Heating Combustion added:

"Guys she is not wrong say she is zim cos venda and zim is family or is one group."

@Hermon Ogbamichael noted:

"Better to say I am an African. So that you don't tell us "I am Ghanaian or Kenyan" when you perform there lol."

@Farai Enerst Mundoko commented:

"It's only in South Africa where Zimbabweans are so hated simply because they are able to do certain things on their own."

@Senanisiwe Bhebhe wrote:

"Makhadzi is bigger than both those villages combined ( SA & Zim). She is a Global Citizen, her influence transcends geography and political boarders ."

@Vuyiswa Mamnguni Ndzakana said:

"I think her popularity is starting to overwhelm her. We were proud of her as an African but most importantly we gave her our proudly SA support and brand. So seem we got it wrong."

Connie Chiume gives fans an inside look at the Black Panther premiere, SA in awe: “She is stunning”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that South Africa's very own Connie Chiume looked regal at the world premiere of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Scalo Designer dressed the actress, and she looked like elegant and statuesque in her gold and beaded dress.

The event took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and the purple carpet, representing the royal dynasty of Wakanda, was graced by industry A-listers who came to see the long-awaited sequel.

The Gomora star reprised her role in the Marvel movie, and fans are keen to see how the story will unfold following the actor who played King T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman passed, away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News