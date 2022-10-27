Connie Chiume looked like a queen at the Black Panther Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood

The legendary actress went Live on Instagram to show Mzansi an inside look at the screening of the beloved Marvel movie

Chiume took to social media to thank SA for the continued support and her fans said they were proud

Connie Chiume in her gold regal gown at the Black Panther Premiere. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

South Africa's very own Connie Chiume looked regal at the world premiere of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Scalo Designer dressed the actress, and she looked like elegant and statuesque in her gold and beaded dress.

The event took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and the purple carpet, representing the royal dynasty of Wakanda, was graced by industry A-listers who came to see the long-awaited sequel.

The Gomora star reprised her role in the Marvel movie, and fans are keen to see how the story will unfold following the actor who played King T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman passed, away.

Chiume posted stunning pictures of the spectacular night and went Live on Instagram inside the theatre before the screening to share a glimpse of the event's proceedings. she

During Insta Live she thanked South Africans for the love and support and mentioned that she's there representing on a global stage.

Watch the video from her InstaLive below:

Read a few complimentary comments about the legendary actress below:

@iam_alvin__ mentioned:

"I'm glad to say I grew up watching this woman on Rhythm City. I cried when her character died on the show."

@sinkingslowly87 posted:

"She is stunning! That gown is absolutely gorgeous, and the headpiece is as well. A beautiful look."

@LusaphoGqobo wrote:

"They dressed maBaby well. "

@virgobbaby shared:

"The whole outfit is a moment."

@ngcobo.pamela commented:

"Siyakuthanda Ma, thank you for making us proud. You are amazingly talented!"

@peachysithole said:

"So much love to you! Shine on.✨"

@lavie_chere added:

"Beautiful and Michael Ealy in the middle yes and yes."

‘Black Panther’ actress Connie Chiume & fans begin countdown for #WakandaForever premiering in November

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit cinemas on the 11th of November 2022, and it appears that not only fans but also the cast are excited.

Connie Chiume, a South African actress who stars in Black Panther, began a countdown on social media.

