Connie Chiume, a South African actress, is excited about the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The legendary actress has taken to social media to begin the countdown to the international film's November 2022 premiere

This comes on the heels of her being announced as the recipient of a Hollywood African Prestigious Award on the 29th of October 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit cinemas on the 11th of November 2022, and it appears that not only fans but also the cast, are excited.

Connie Chiume, a South African actress who stars in Black Panther, began a countdown on social media. She stated:

"Counting exactly 1 month to go!!! WAKANDA FOREVER "

Black Panther's fans also can't wait for the premiere

Connie's post, according to TshisaLIVE, comes after news of her being honoured by the Hollywood African Prestigious Award in the US went viral. The Gomora actress is set to receive her award on the 29th of October 2022.

“It means a lot to me as an actress to see my work taken seriously globally. This is the second award I am getting from overseas,” she said.

Connie Chiume celebrates 44 Years in the entertainment industry

In related news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume has been in the entertainment industry for 44 years.

It was not an easy road for the Gomora actress to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards. Sadness, rejection, and excitement were her daily bread, but she persevered thanks to the support of her fans, reported the Daily Sun.

According to the Daily Sun, the Free State-born actress' various acting projects, both local and international, honed the skill she now presents to a global audience.

Source: Briefly News