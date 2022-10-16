Award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo knows how to steal the show with her fashionable looks

The reality television star oozed elegance in a hot pink dress that showed off her stunning figure

Social media users headed to the stunner's comments section to marvel at her beauty and banging body

Boity Thulo left Mzansi social media users salivating with her sizzling look at the Basadi In Music Awards.

Boity Thulo shares her stunning look from the Basadi In Music Awards. Image: @boity.

Source: Instagram

The Bakae rapper flaunted her hourglass figure in a hot pink elegant dress. She also channeled Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala look with the lengthy tail attached to the elegant dress.

Not only did she ooze elegance, but the rapper also served face with her simple and warm makeup. A close-up snap shared to her Instagram page showed Boity Thulo's perfect face beat. The reality TV star shared the snaps on her page alongside the caption:

"A HOT Pink Moment? Yes please!"

The star's fans, followers and industry colleagues flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

@kefilwe_mabote said:

"This dress is fire."

@minniedlamini wrote:

"It’s a yes from me ."

@djzinhle commented:

"Stunning babe."

@jenniferbala added:

"Hot pink indeed! Absolutely fabulous Boity."

@lootlove2 noted:

"Perfect yerrrr!!!"

@canulatonez said:

"That fashion pink bomb can overcome Eskom, viva!!!"

@jrmaepa13 wrote:

"Are you still dating the legacy fellow?"

Mihlali Ndamase, Bonang Matheba & Lasizwe battle it out for the Influencer of the Year Award at the SASMA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that South African content creators will get recognition for the amazing work they do. Popular influencers have been nominated for the South African Social Media Awards.

The event, slated for 26 November, will be presented by reality television star Thato Mokoena alongside actor and brand influencer Mohale Motaung.

According to The Daily Sun, Bonang Matheba, Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe, No Chill God and Kay Yarms were nominated in the Influencer of the Year category. Rugby star Siya Kolisi, content creator Thick Leeyonce, The Lazy Makhoti, No Chill God, Zinhle Masango and Kay Yarms are in the running for the Social Media Personality of the Year award.

