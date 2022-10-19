South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took some time out of his busy schedule to celebrate Mzansi women

The star took to his social media pages to share that South Africa has the most beautiful ladies in the world

Mufasa's followers, including singer Makhadzi, agreed with him and also thanked him for celebrating them

Cassper Nyovest has made it clear that Mzansi takes the trophy when it comes to beautiful ladies. The rapper raved about the ladies in a post on his page.

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to celebrate South African ladies. Image: @casspernyovest.

Mufasa, who has been making headlines and topping Twitter trends, decided to ignore Big Zulu's provocation and shower women with praise.

Heading to his Twitter page, the Amademoni hitmaker shared his thoughts on which country has the most beautiful ladies in the world. He wrote:

"South Africa has the most beautiful women in the world!!! Lebala!! Re tswere Bana Ba Stout !!!"

Social media users couldn't agree more with Cassper Nyovest. Many thanked him for putting the word out there.

@Makhadzi said:

"When I tell them I em the most beautiful woman, they laugh I don’t know why. Mara milandu bee!"

@Mc' Dotto Willice wrote:

"All women are beautiful regardless of where they come from. They say food for thought, but visit Rwanda and I leave with my own version of "eyes for thought"

@Ponani Makhubele commented:

"We are indeed very beautiful..with brains and hard working."

@Illy Mami said:

"I refuse to be represented by Makhadzi in terms of beauty."

@Theboychester Nhlamulo added:

"South Africa Has one of The most Beautiful Woman on Planet Earth That's A Fact ✅"

