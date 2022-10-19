Lady Du has taken to her timeline to show love to Oscar Mbo after they played at the same Johannesburg nightclub on Monday night

The Amapiano vocalist praised the deep house DJ for his mixing skills, adding that he's one of the best in the game currently

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's fans agreed with her and some even urged the yanos artist to do a young collab with the dance music producer

Lady Du has taken to social media to show love to Oscar Mbo. The Amapiano artist and DJ is singing the deep house DJ's praises after she heard him mixing for the first time on Monday, 17 October.

Lady Du showed Oscar Mbo major love on her timeline. Image: @ladydu_sa, @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo played a set before Lady Du at Top Notch in Johannesburg and he really impressed the vocalist and stage performer. Taking to Twitter to praise the Ulele hitmaker, Lady Du said:

"It was my first time hearing Oscar Mbo playing last night at Top Notch, this was before my set, I’m telling you he’s lit as f**k. Yeses."

Music lovers took to the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's comment section and agreed with her. They shared that Oscar Mbo is on top of his game when it comes to playing live sets. A few naysayers claimed the star can't mix but they were quickly called out for "lying".

@Starmanh_ said:

"Been Saying!"

@kabelo_wilson commented:

"Make a collab."

@SphedeepM commented:

"He can't mix."

@Zapata197205 replied to @SphedeepM

"Lies man."

