The River actress Linda Mtoba found herself topping Twitter trends when a video of her at an event went viral

The actress seemed to have wandered off and completely lost focus while her friends tried to show her something on the phone

Social media users couldn't help but relate to the clip, many said they also lose concentration when in large crowds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Linda Mtoba is about to become a meme. The star was captured, losing focus and looking confused while out with her friends.

Linda Mtoba trended on social media after a video of her looking confused went viral. Image: @linda_mtoba.

Source: Instagram

The Isibaya actress charted Twitter trends as fans shared mixed reactions to the now-viral video.

Taking to Twitter, peeps said what Linda Mtoba did is normal, and many people tend to lose concentration like that. A look at the clip shows The River star losing focus while her friends were trying to show her something on the phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Kholisa__N said:

"That Linda Mtoba video kills me all the time! . Hewethu ingathi ukhwele ibus erongo."

@Queen_Finxa added:

"I’m having a Linda Mtoba moment. Twelve people in this room have decided to all speak at the same time, as adults, and my brain is refusing to process it ."

@__Zaaane wrote:

"That video of Linda Mtoba is how I look in public, Lowkey having a mini social panic attack it's really not nice."

@super_lulama added:

"I need Linda Mtoba to tell us what was going on her mind in that moment."

@Brutal_Fista1 said:

"The context of that viral #LindaMtoba video is that our girl was STRESSEDT by the Cuff It challenge. I never would've thought, and I'm dying all over again. "

'Idols SA': SAPS raves over Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo for getting to the Top 5: "Best of luck, officer"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Thapelo Molomo has made the South African Police Service proud by making it to the Idols SA top five.

The talented singer became a fan favourite from the beginning of the singing competition. Officer Molomo has soldiered on, and his fans hope he makes it to the finale.

Taking to its verified Twitter page, the SAPS gushed over Thapelo for making it this far. The country's police service said they are rallying behind him and hope he wins the prize money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News