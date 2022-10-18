The South African Police Service is celebrating one of their officers who is making them proud in the Idols SA show

Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo became an instant favorite with his unmatched vocals and has made it to the top five

The SAPS took to the official Twitter page to rally behind Thapelo as the competition toughens

Thapelo Molomo has made the South African Police Service proud by making it to the Idols SA top five.

The SAPS has taken to social media to celebrate Officer Thapelo Molomo reaching the Top 5. Image: @joy_zelda.

Source: Twitter

The talented singer became a fan favorite from the beginning of the singing competition. Officer Molomo has soldiered on, and his fans hope he makes it to the finale.

Taking to its verified Twitter page, the SAPS gushed over Thapelo for making it this far. The country's police service said they are rallying behind him and hope he wins the prize money. The post read:

"#sapsHQ The #SAPS congratulates Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo, one of the contestants who has made it through to #IdolsSA TOP 5. The SAPS wishes Thapelo the best of luck on his Idols SA journey. ME."

Social media users expressed that they were unaware that Thapelo was a police officer. Many promised to vote for him.

@MbuyaziNhlahla said:

"Such a beautiful voice from our man in blue ‍♂️I will definitely vote for him!"

@Nelisiwe_music wrote:

"Okay, I didn't know he is also an officer of the law we are voting for Thapelo."

@Hulisani_N noted:

"While crime is getting out of hand in South Africa, then the police are out here contesting to be the best singer in the country."

@Xikhekhani added:

"Admin is buy posting nonsensical things when the kidnapping of women and children is on the rise. nothing is said about that. The guy is busy clowning about a policeman who can sing better than he does the job that he gets paid to do."

