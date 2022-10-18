The nominees in the Drama Queen of the Year category for the 14th edition of the Feather Awards have angered Mzansi

Many headed to social media to point out that nominating SK Khoza, the controversial UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Thato Rhoci is distasteful

Phakeng is being labelled as a transphobe who does not deserve to be nominated in the Feather Awards as they celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

The 14th edition of the Feather Awards is off to a rough start after getting massive backlash for the nominees in one category.

Feather Awards has been dragged for nominating SK Khoza & Mamokgethi Phakeng in the Drama Queen of the Year category. Image: @skcoza and @FabAcademic.

Source: UGC

Social media users expressed shock and anger following the announcement of the nominees in the Drama Queen of the Year category.

According to ZAlebs, South Africans said that the organisers scrapped the bottom of the barrel for SK Khoza and UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Fans said the two should not be on the list as one is an "abuser" while the other is a "trasphobe". Peeps were reacting to the announcement made on the official Feather Awards Twitter page that read:

"These are personalities we read about every Sunday over breakfast, their lives revolve around a lot of dramatic behaviour or situation. And the 2022 “Drama Queen of the Year” nominees are: #Feathers14 #UnFvckenApologetic"

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section with mixed reactions. Some said they should have gotten better nominees.

@ValoyiNtsako said:

"No ways not that Transphobic Toxic prof, please you can do better."

@angie43639902 said:

"Prof Phakeng was nominated under 'Drama Queen of the Year'"

@DrQabaka noted:

"Not Deputy Mother."

