South African Amapiano stars Major League DJz are setting the bar too high for other stars

The popular duo has been rubbing shoulders with international stars like Kanye West and Lewis Hamilton, and their fans are here for it

A video of the Koo Koo Fun hitmakers chilling in the studio with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton sent social media into a frenzy

The Major League DJz are taking their talents international. The popular twins caused a buzz after announcing that they were chilling with multiple Grammy-Awards-winning rapper Kanye West at the Paris Fashion Week.

Major League DJz posted a video while chilling with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Image: @majorleaguedjz and @lewishamilton.

Source: Instagram

Just as the excitement from the announcement was dying down, the Ayeyeye hitmakers came through with another video chilling with another international star.

Heading to their verified Twitter page, the Major League DJz shared a clip while hanging out with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in their studio. The video gave Mzansi (especially the ladies) heart palpitations. Many admitted that the Mbere boys are well-connected. They captioned the post:

"Hanging out with our bro @LewisHamilton in studio… connecting the dots…"

@DvPoker said:

"Nina Majita Ninama Connections Yho."

@MpumalangaPost added:

"Gone gone gone "

@SimonBROOKLYN noted:

"I see Twins driving F1 next season."

@iamkidmusique commented:

"Nahh Major League DJZ!!!"

