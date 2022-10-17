Season 18 of the top South African singing competition, Idols SA , is almost coming to an end

The show has been trending online as viewers dish their unfiltered thoughts on the talented contestants

The top five, which consists of Nozi, Zee, Mpilo, Thapelo, and fan fav Ty Loner caused a buzz on social media

Idols SA Season 18 has unearthed some gems once again. The show has had South Africans glued to their screens every Sunday, waiting for their favs to perform.

‘Idols SA’ viewers shared mixed reactions following the announcement of Season 18's top 5. Image: @idolssa

The number of contestants has been dwindling with every episode, and the competition is getting stiffer.

The announcement of the Idols SA Season 18 top five caused an uproar on social media. Some Twitter users jubilated that their favs made the cut, while Noxolo's fans were sad to see her go home.

According to TimesLIVE, Nozi, Zee, Mpilo, Thapelo, and fan fav Ty Loner made it to the top five thanks to their fans who voted tirelessly, breaking records. Per the publication, nearly 14 million votes were recorded as fans did their best to keep the contestants in the show.

The contestants also serenaded viewers and judges with fiery performances. The talented singers performed two songs each, with all of them paying tribute to the legendary hitmaker Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds by performing songs he has produced.

Meanwhile, social media users have roasted one of the competition's judges for her horrible judging skills. Thembi Seete was blasted by peeps who said she mustn't return for another season.

