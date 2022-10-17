The musician has a picture of her family with Murdah Bongz making rounds on Twitter as people gush over their child

DJ Zinhle's daughter Asante is growing in front of people's eyes, and many can see who she will take after lookswise

Netizens noted something in common between both of DJ Zinhle's children, including Cairo, whose dad is one of Mzansi's biggest rappers, AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle has a cute family with Murah Bongz. Their cute daughter has Mzansi wrapped around her little finger as people constantly fawn over how fast she is growing.

DJ Zinhle's daughter is getting attention for looking exactly like her dad Murdah Bongz. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

Source: Instagram

In the latest picture of Asante and her parents, peeps decided who she looks like the most between the two. The majority of netizens insisted that she looks exactly like her dad Murdah.

DJ Zinhle's daughter Asante stuns with cute looks

A family picture of DJ Zinhle with her daughter Asante made people realise that the musician never looks like her kids. In the picture, Asante was standing next to her father, Murdah Bongz, and many people marvelled at how much they look alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some fans agree as they said that DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter, Kairo, also doesn't look like her. Fans also could not get over how fast Asante grew into a cute toddler.

@Sihle__vee commented:

"She is very adorable."

@Shamiellah commented:

"What a cutie."

@ThulaniSundu commented:

"That's what I just noticed, too. Both her kids. It's like she didn't take part in making them."

@Zanele_Mamokete commented:

"Hebatho kids grow lona."

@King_kokisa_ commented:

"Yes they all look like their fathers."

@strikeer007 commented:

"Zinhle's kids don't look like her."

"Opening up has been tough": DJ Zinhle admits to beefing with a close friend

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle's The Unexpected keeps giving fans a close look into her life. The musician left fans emotional after the latest episode.

The Siyabonga hitmaker talked about how she lost a lot because of her actions. Zinhle said she stopped talking to Brandon Raynolds for over a year because of control issues.

The star was crying and said she feels like she ignores her kids and life partner. Taking to her Twitter page after the show, DJ Zinhle said exposing it all was hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News