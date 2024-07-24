Water singer Tyla has been accused of copying Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr's style and swag

A netizen argued that light skin privilege won in Tyla's favour because she is more successful

Peeps pointed out the similarities between Tyla and Ayra Starr, with many saying the Rush hitmaker did it first

Grammy-winning singer Tyla was recently called a thief on X after social media users found similarities between her and Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr.

Peeps claim Tyla stole Ayra Starr's swag and attitude. Image: Santiago Felipe/Leon Bennett

Source: Instagram

Is Tyla copying Ayra Starr?

The two ladies have had their fair share of wins, but because Tyla has a Grammy under her belt, peeps can't help but think it is because she is light skinned. A user argued that Tyla copied Ayra Starr's entire look and attitude, but she stood out because of her skin colour.

@47kasz said: "Tyla's management sat down and copied Ayra from looks to attitude to swag, then proceeded to America with heavy PR. Lightskinned privileges."

Peeps debate Tyla vs Ayra Starr

Debating this new revelation, many users found some similarities between Tyla and Ayra Starr. People seem to agree that the Rush hitmaker did it first.

@Feroblogger1 claimed:

"She copied everything about Ayra. I’m telling you."

@47kasz joked:

"They didn’t even hide it. Those Bathong."

@iam_thowbie stated:

"There’s an interview where she said she didn’t. But it’s obvious she did."

@QsAbdulhakeem claimed:

"That's the Southy version of Arya Starr. But our Arya Eat pass her."

@Kingsley__1550 argued:

"The hate y'all give Tyla is unwarranted, if she was from Naija yall wouldn't be spewing hateful comments about her."

@FavouriteCoco2 agreed:

"I’m in for this cooking. Copied every damn thing fr."

Tyla stuns on magazine cover

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grammy award winner Tyla recently stunned on the cover of V Magazine for their V149 Fall Preview 2024 Issue. The magazine lauded Tyla's work ethic, revealing that she started writing music at the age of 12.

Fans of the Truth or Dare hitmaker were in awe over her dramatic hairstyle and captivating beauty.

