Ayra Starr's show in South Africa has unfortunately been cancelled

This comes after the Nigerian superstar and her team were denied visas just days ahead of the event

Mzansi is furious at the news, with some netizens refusing to believe the visa story

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's In The City shows in South Africa have been cancelled due to visa issues. Images: ayrastarr

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr will sadly not make it to South Africa anymore for her In The City concert. According to the organisers, the Rush hitmaker and her team were denied visas and her South African fans are not taking the news well.

Ayra Starr concert cancelled

Yoh, it's been downhill since Bafana Bafana lost to Nigeria in the AFCON semi-finals; now, music lovers won't get to see their favourite Naija star perform in Mzansi.

It's said that Ayra Starr's In The City concert, scheduled for Johannesburg and Cape Town on 16 and 17 February 2024, has been cancelled. According to a post from the organisers, Ayla and her team were denied visas after several failed attempts to secure them.

Stars like Daliwonga, Una Rams and Grammy Award-nominated singer Musa Keys were slated to perform at the event, which has now been cancelled:

"Regrettably, visas were denied despite exploring every avenue possible to secure them for Ayra Starr and her team. This has happened numerous times with other artists from West Africa, though they're not to blame.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to those who have already purchased tickets. All previously purchased tickets will be fully refunded."

Mzansi weighs in on Ayra Starr's concert cancellation

South African fans were stunned by the news of Ayra Starr's concert being dropped:

big_mo_za dragged Home Affairs:

"But all these losers from Europe and North America can enter all willy-nilly? Make it make sense, @HomeAffairsSA."

isitPortia said:

"SA losing that match might be a canon event."

mylifeissajk was stunned:

"This is actually embarrassing, omg, can SA get their things in order?"

mzamuspol411 wasn't buying the story:

"You are lying about the visa denial. She was not going to sell out in South Africa, remember what happened with Burna Boy."

Amapiano Awards cancelled

In more cancelled shows, Briefly News shared the details behind the Amapiano Awards being cancelled just minutes before the ceremony started.

This was after the awards were initially postponed in 2023, leading to some internal disputes over the new owner.

