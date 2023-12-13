The Amapiano Awards are said to have been cancelled minutes before the show kicked off

This comes after the awards were postponed at the beginning of 2023, allegedly over ownership disputes

However, all is not lost as the Briefly News Entertainment Awards is set to celebrate Amapiano stars in the Amapiano Artist of the Year category

The SA Amapiano Awards are suffering payment and organisational disputes after they were cancelled at the last minute. Images: Getty Images/ izusek and Instagram/ official_saapa

Source: UGC

More drama is unfolding in the South African Amapaino Awards after the show was cancelled at the last minute - again. This is said to be due to non-payment, another detail in the ceremony's ongoing organisation disputes.

Meanwhile, Briefly News will be celebrating the genre with the first instalment of the Briefly News Entertainment Awards.

Amapiano Awards suffers another cancellation

Eh, things are hectic as more drama seems to be unfolding behind the scenes at the South African Amapaino Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Earlier, it was revealed that the show had to be halted after ownership disputes erupted over Arthur Mafokate's newly purchased stake in the awards. Now, it's reported that the awards failed to take place on 12 December 2023 due to non-payment from the organisers.

According to ZiMoja, guests dressed to the nines hoping to celebrate Amapiano greatness at The Galleria in Sandton but were turned away in their gowns and tuxedos by a sign at the entrance:

"Amapiano Awards cancelled due to non-payment from organisers."

Organisers Qhubani "DJ Qness" Ndlovu and Pleasure Adams are said to have also left the venue without explanation.

Mzansi weighs in on Amapiano Awards cancellation

Netizens gave their thoughts and expressed disappointment over the Amapiano Awards being cancelled:

Mbongeni_Kupiso was stunned:

"Yoh, it's a movie!"

Okuhle_CFM was shattered:

"This is painful."

MKatlegoTsele expressed disappointment:

"This is embarrassing!"

Gats_Jr was shocked:

"Haw, cancelled just like that?"

Anthony_Aloye_O was hopeful:

"Hope it’s rescheduled for another date soon."

Trevor Noah bags Golden Globe nomination

In more awards updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Trevor Noah's nomination at the Golden Glove Awards.

The beloved comedian received recognition for his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Where Was I which he recently previewed ahead of its worldwide premiere.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News