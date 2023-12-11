Trevor Noah secured his fourth Golden Globe nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedian in Television

The South African funny man earned the nod for his hilarious Netflix comedy special, Where Was I

Mzansi people took to social media to express their pride and cheer after the announcement was made

Trevor Noah received a nomination at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Image: Patrick van Katwijk and David M. Benett

Trevor Noah adds another milestone to his illustrious career by securing a Golden Globe nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedian in Television.

Trevor Noah nominated with heavyweights

The recognition comes for his fourth Netflix stand-up comedy special, Where Was I, showcasing Noah's ability to tickle funny bones across the globe.

Joining the ranks of comedy legends, Trevor is up against Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Wanda Sykes in the newly added Golden Globe categories.

Glitzy award to be held in LA

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will be aired live on 7 January from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah fills Mzansi with pride

Back in Mzansi, the nation is bursting with pride, rallying behind Trevor Noah as he prepares to represent South Africa on the international stage.

Tankiso Stha Mfazwe said:

"Congratulations to him! Well done."

Themba Mt mentioned:

"The sky is not even the limit! Rise and rise boy!"

Wild Hyena wrote:

"Congratulations Trevor in advance. I mean Trevor is Trevor who else can beat him?"

Nkululeko Popzin Mtungwa added:

"Of course he is the best."

Israel Ta Msirana stated:

"Good luck boy.☝️"

Sanza Tabalaza commented:

"The Leon Schuster of our times."

Thandikhaya Ntombana shared:

"This guy is one of those who belong to the world. N country can claim him all the best boy go and get it."

Evm Rushker said:

"You got to love Trevor Noah."

Trevor gets Praemium Erasmianum Foundation award

In another article, Briefly News reported that three days after celebrating his successful shows in London, Trevor Noah recently received a special award.

Trevor Noah has recently been honoured with the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation award in the Netherlands. The former host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah shared the good news on his social media platforms with his fans.

