South African comedian Trevor Noah was awarded a special award from the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation

The comedian shared the news of him being awarded in the Netherlands on Twitter

Social media users congratulated the comedian and showered him with heartfelt messages

Trevor Noah receives an award from Praemium Erasmianum. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Just three days after he celebrated his successful shows in London, Trevor Noah recently received a special award recently.

Praemium Erasmianum Foundation honours Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has recently been honoured with the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation award in the Netherlands. The former host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah shared the good news on his social media platforms with his fans.

The South African comedian shared pictures of what went down during the ceremony and captioned them:

"Thank you for the warm welcome, the Netherlands! It was indeed an honour to be awarded the 2023 Erasmus Prize!! Special thanks to the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander, and the Royal Family. Humberto Tan, for the delightful conversation and everyone that attended last night in Amsterdam!!"

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Trevor Noah

Netizens flooded the star's comment section with congratulatory messages shortly after he shared the news of him being awarded in the Netherlands. See some of the messages below:

@MamphelaR applauded:

"Congratulations, Trevor."

@OscarMagud wrote:

"Congratulations, Trevor. Well deserved."

@key4Holder said:

"Aaah...Trevaaa!!! Hanging out with royalty! Congratulations."

@bollisler mentioned:

"Congratulations on the award and thank you for a lovely evening at Carre - brought my sons along for the evening and can say you have left a lasting impression. You made them think about the power of conversation and question their views on so much."

@happiechinangwa responded:

"Congratulations legend."

@inforenique commented:

"Congratulations!"

@SuperIshaz said:

"Well deserved. Congratulations."

Mzansi debates on Trevor Noah's sense of humour

