Trevor Noah celebrated his three successful shows in London at the O2 Arena by taking a train home

The former Daily Show With Trevor Noah host expressed his gratitude to the 50,000 people who attended the Off The Record shows

The comedian also mentioned how crammed the train was and how it felt like there were 50,000 people in it

Trevor Noah said his successful London shows were attended by 50, 000 people. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Comedian Trevor Noah was on cloud nine following the success of his Off The Record tour in London.

London comes in their numbers for Trevor's shows

Trevor Noah had three successful shows in London at the O2 Arena. Noah mentioned how the shows felt like a close gathering, despite having 50,000 people in attendance.

To celebrate his victory, the former Daily Show With Trevor Noah host took a train ride home. He mentioned how crammed the train was and how it felt like there were 50,000 people in it.

"London, I am so grateful and will truly never forget these 3 nights at the O2 with you. There were 50, 000 people at the shows but it felt like an intimaate club… and then on the tube ride home, it definitely felt like 50,000 people."

Trevor Noah to launch new show in SA

Since his departure on the late-night American TV show, Trevor Noah has been busy with other business ventures. Back at home, he has a new show on the pipeline which will feature some of Mzansi's very own comedians and celebrities.

According to Entertainment Commentator, Phil Mphela Trevor's new show will drop on Prime Video in 2024.

"Trevor Noah pits 10 South African comedy stars and celebrities against each other.

Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Thando Thabethe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak Lehoko, to compete to win a grand prize of R1 million for charity in Trevor Noah’s new show. Trevor Noah for LOL: Last One Laughing drops in 2024 on Prime Video."

Trevor Noah in conversation with Bill Gates

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah shared that he had billionaire Bill Gates on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah.

The comedian shared a video which gave listeners an idea of what their discussion would be about.

Those who had a listen shared that they were fascinated by Bill Gates and his level of thinking.

Source: Briefly News