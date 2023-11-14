Trevor Noah joins two South African artists who have received a nod for the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards

The author who's been stirring controversy has been nominated for the best comedy album for his I Wish You Could stand-up comedy

Congratulations have been marred by his silence on the ongoing Palestinian genocide since the award list was released

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South African talent is taking the world by storm. From athletes winning world tournaments to music makers making the world dance to Mzansi sounds, the flag is flying high.

Trevor Noah will be joining international music sensations Musa Keys and Tyla, who have been nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards which will be held on 4 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah has been nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards for his 'I Wish You Could' show. Images: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah gets a 66th Grammy Awards nod for Best Comedy Album

The children's book author was picked for the Best Comedy Album for his stand-up comedy, I Wish You Could. He celebrated the honour on his Instagram and said in part:

"I love stand-up comedy because I cherish nothing more than making people feel good or bringing a smile to someone’s face.

"To be nominated for a Grammy is a blessing and honour I never expect and truly cherish with all my heart. Thank you to every single one of you who’s been in the audience for these shows, without you there would literally be no show."

Check out his post below:

Mzansi helps congratulate Trevor Noah for his Grammy nomination

His shine was dimmed by pro-Palestine activists who were disappointed by the comedian not speaking out on the genocide when he hosted wrestler The Rock on the first episode of his new podcast:

lubnaaa_90 showed them:

"You see people why he’s not speaking up about what’s happening in Palestine? If he did he wouldn’t be a Grammy nominee!"

snetemba_m observed:

"South Africans are coming for everything lately."

n.a.s.a.n.e.l congratulated:

"Amazing Trevor. You are the South African comedy king. Looking forward to the next podcast. Lekker!"

anitanderu said:

"Soooooo soooooo happy for you!!! Well deserved."

pat198990 ordered:

"Leave him alone with the Palestine comments. He's not responsible for the atrocities and is not obligated to express his views publicly."

chadzanso_aka_juvi affirmed:

"Trevor Son of the soil. Always inspiring."

donaldsonsarch celebrated:

"From Grammy host to nominee. Not too shabby. Congratulations."

nwabisamm wished:

"I pray you win bhuti, much love."

SAMA29 finds new home in Pretoria

In other Briefly News stories, the biggest award show in the country has found a new venue to host its annual award ceremony.

This follows after the KwaZulu-Natal government elbowed the 29th SAMAs a few shy from the date, breaking a three-year contract and leaving them stranded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News