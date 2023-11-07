The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) will go ahead after RiSA announced a new partnership with Africa Fest

The award ceremony will take place at Pretoria's SunBet Arena after it was initially billed to be hosted by Durban

Netizens welcomed this new partnership because the show's future was uncertain following the drama which erupted

RiSA saved the South African Music Awards after they secured a new partnership with Africa Fest. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The hotly contested South African Music Awards (SAMAs) will go ahead after RiSA announced a new partnership with Africa Fest.

SAMAs clinch deal with Africa Fest

After Durban pulled out from hosting the awards ceremony, the future of the 29th edition of the SAMAs was uncertain.

After clinching a deal with Africa Fest, the awards ceremony will now be hosted at Pretoria's SunBet Arena, like previous ceremonies.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his X page and announced this partnership, stating:

"SAMAs secure partnership with Africa Fest. Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announced that SAMA29 will be hosted in collaboration with Africa Fest. The SAMA29 will be staged on 18 November 2023 at the SunBet Arena in Tshwane. The broadcast section will be beamed live from the Arena on SABC1 from 20:00. The after-party courtesy of Africa Fest will commence at the end of the show."

Mzansi elated as SAMAs will continue

Netizens welcomed this new partnership because the show's future was uncertain following the drama which erupted.

@WolfLXXXVIII lauded:

"They acted swiftly. I really thought the event would be shifted back to a later date. I hope the quality of the event won't be compromised."

@TshivhidzoBono celebrated:

"This is such a win for the #SAMAs."

@WolfX mentioned:

"I will definitely be watching."

KZN MEC Sibiniso Duma drops hosting SAMA29

In a previous report from Briefly News, the MEC of Economic Development and Tourism in KZN Duma, faced harsh criticism after ActionSA's provincial chair, Zwakele Mncwango, raised concerns about the allocation of R28 million in public funds for a one-day event.

Subsequently, President Cyril Ramaphosa advised MEC Duma to reconsider hosting the awards in the coastal province just days before the annual show, which was expected to generate an estimated R350 million in profits, thereby breaching a previously agreed-upon three-year deal

