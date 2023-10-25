The annual 29th South African Musician Awards (SAMAs) are headed to Durban

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the show is expected to inject R350M into the KZN economy

Tourism is expected to boom as 4 000 guests head to the coast, where municipalities will host numerous entertainment campaigns

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) will mark their 29th year in a show that will be aired on SABC 1 on Saturday, 18 November in the new Durban home.

This move from Sun City will help generate profit for the province. 4 000 people are expected to descend on the coast as SAMA activities create job opportunities in multiple municipalities.

SAMAs plan to inject R350M into KZN economy

An announcement made by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter, now known as the X app, said the show would boost Durban's tourism economy:

"29th South African Music Awards projected numbers for being hosted in Kwazulu Natal: 4 000 visitors to descend on KZN, R350 million injected into the provincial economy. SAMA events to be hosted in municipalities and jobs created for the local community."

SAMAs announces nominations for 29th show

The biggest award show in Mzansi kicked off the season with a nominees announcement in Soweto, which sees AKA leading the pack with six nominations for his Mass Country album.

On his heels is K.O with his SR3 album and Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. Sjava will contend with AKA and K.O, while Amapiano geniuses DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small received a couple of nods for their collaboration as Scorpion Kings.

Mzansi looking forward to SAMA29 after nomination announcement

Online spectators are amped to hear the nominees being announced:

@roystankemp was relieved:

"Phew! I was worried!"

@danielbaronsa was ready:

"Such great memories from last year!! Can’t wait to make new ones this season!"

@dogg_dbn_ approved:

"Nice one."

@tshepimlala enquired:

"Please advise if they are any open job vacancies for experienced events people."

