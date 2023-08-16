The much-loved gospel awards are relocating from their Durban home to Johannesburg

In attendance at the Gauteng launch were big gospel stars like Dumi Mkokstad

The organisers told Briefly News that the move benefits both the city and the awards

The 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards has kicked off by announcing that the show will be relocating from Durban to Johannesburg. Images: Crown Gospel Music Awards

The prestigious Crown Gospel Music Awards has found a new home in Johannesburg ahead of its 16th show, which will be held in Soweto.

The organisation revealed the surprise at its launch briefing in Sandton.

Gauteng MEC launches the 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards

The Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture announced the 16th edition of the show:

"Today, through a partnership with the 'Crown Gospel Music Awards', MEC @Morakane_ Mosupyoe attends the media launch of the 16th edition of the renowned music awards."

View the here:

The Crown Awards speak to Briefly News about the Johannesburg move

Speaking to Briefly News, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe said the event will benefit the organisation and the economy:

"It presents a wealth of opportunities for the city, the country, and the awards themselves. The event will have a positive impact on the economy, tourism, and the gospel music and culture of South Africa.

"We want to see both the awards and the gospel music genre grow from strength to strength across the country and into the entire continent and beyond."

16th Crown Awards to be held in Soweto

The award show is one of the most anticipated events in the country. It always receives stellar reviews, with the hard work of founder and executive producer Zanele 'Mazet-zet' Mbokazi.

This year's will be held at the Orlando Stadium on 26 November 2023 from the International Convention Centre in Durban for the first time since its birth in 2008.

The prestigious event will be graced by Mzansi gospel giants such as Mam'Rebecca Malope, Puleng March, Omega Khunou, Betusile Mcinga, and Dumi Mkokstad. Voting is open for nominations until 30 September.

