Zanele Mbokazi has taken to social media to shut down the rumours about being at an initiation school to become a sangoma

The popular preacher dragged controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula for spreading lies so he could trend online

The Crown Gospel Music Awards founder shared that she's fine and is at her home after Musa claimed she was rushed to the initiation school after not eating for two weeks

Zanele Mbokazi has rubbished the rumours doing the rounds on social media. The media personality has denied that she's at an initiation school to become a sangoma.

Zanele Mbokazi has denied that she's at an initiation school to become a sangoma. Image: @mbokazizanele

Source: Instagram

The well-known preacher slammed controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula for spreading lies about her. The Crown Gospel Music Awards founder, is known across Mzansi for her Christian values.

The evangelist took to Instagram to set the record straight after Musa took to Twitter and alleged that she was taken to the initiation school after not eating for a whopping two weeks.

Sharing the screenshot of Musa's tweet, Zanele called the blogger out for not getting his facts straight before tweeting. According to ZAlebs, she shared that she was at her home when she became aware of the rumour.

Her followers, including her celeb friends, took to her timeline to share their thoughts on Musa's post.

Somizi wrote:

"You guys give this thing too much airtime and energy."

msnelzg commented:

"Sadly some believe his lies. Askies big sis."

ziphogirl said:

"I wonder how much these people are paid to lie. Given the lengths they have to take to create the lies??! Ncesi Mbokazi, the devil is liar tsine we know your faith in God is unshakable!"

vickykente wrote:

"Please go on with planning your Big event my beautiful Sister. The devil is a liar. Do not be moved. What other people say or think about you has nothing to do with you. Focus on your work ndincede mhlobo wam."

michaelgamede added:

"Live your purpose my dear sister. Reach your dreams. Those that cant stand your success give them chair to sit down. We are praying for you."

Lerato Kganyago claps back at disrespectful blogger

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago clapped back hard at controversial blogger Musa Khawula. The disrespectful Twitter user rubbed the media personality up the wrong way when he called her "Bonang Lite".

Musa shared a snap of the stunner's Durban July look on his timeline. He referred to her as Bonang Lite in the pic's caption. After seeing the post, Lerato lost it.

She dropped bombs on Musa and aired his dirty laundry on Twitter. Lerato claimed Musa has criminal charges dating back to 2013. She alleged that he has been convicted of drug trafficking and robbery, "just to name a few".

