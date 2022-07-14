Lerato Kganyago recently took to her social media pages to share that she does not take Boity Thulo's friendship and support for granted

The Metro FM DJ has always been subjected to online bullying from peeps who say she tries so hard to be like Bonang Matheba

Just recently, the star charted social media trends when she was in a twar with controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Lerato Kganyago has revealed that she is grateful for Boity Thulo, who always stands by her. The stunner took to her Instagram page to show gratitude to the Bakae rapper.

Lerato Kganyago has taken to social media to thank Boity Thulo for her support and love. Image: @leratokganyago and @boity

Source: Instagram

It is not a secret that Lerato Kganyago has been subjected to online bullying from both fans and industry colleagues. The recent fiery exchange between the Metro FM DJ and controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula is a testament that she doesn't have it easy.

A throwback video showing Boity Thulo defending Lerato from a fellow celebrity got Mzansi talking. Peeps lauded the rapper for standing up for a sister.

Lerato Kganyago later took to her Instagram page to thank Boity for her support, ZAlebs reports. Per the publication, Lerato said Boity saved her life. She wrote:

"I bumped into you the other day reminding you how much I appreciate you. Forever grateful for what you did over the years. You saved my life, thank you."

