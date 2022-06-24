Ayanda Thabethe's love life has been under scrutiny following reports that she welcomed her baby boy with a married man

According to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the media personality's baby daddy is Peter Matsimbe

Although the star released a statement debunking the allegations, a video of her and the man alleged to be Peter Matsimbe has surfaced

Ayanda Thabethe is keeping the identity of her baby daddy top secret. The popular media personality and model welcomed her first baby - a boy - in April but has kept information about his father to herself.

Fans are convinced they have finally unearthed the identity of Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Social media users have been itching to know who Ayanda's lover is, and many brought forward different suggestions. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula caused a stir when he claimed that Thabethe was dating a married man named Peter Matsimbe.

Ayanda Thabethe vehemently denied the allegations. She even released a statement stating that she was not dating a married man and threatened to take legal action against Khawula.

According to ZAlebs, Thabethe was later spotted celebrating the alleged Peter Matsimbe's birthday in Dubai. Musa Khawula tweeted clips from the getaway, with another showing Ayanda holding a cake written: "Happy Birthday Pieter."

Twitter streets were filled with mixed reactions from peeps who accused Thabethe of being a home wrecker.

@mandy_lombo said:

"Wives really go through the most, shame. Celebrating his birthday with his side and it being displayed publicly like this."

