Tbo Touch is threatening to sue Musa Khawula after he accused the Metro FM star of running Soweto TV to the ground

The controversial blogger claimed that the radio personality also allegedly paid himself three times when he was the CEO at the channel

Reacting to Musa's thread, Touch sent him a letter of demand instructing him to issue a public apology before 4pm on Thursday or face a lawsuit

Tbo Touch is threatening to sue Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger rubbed the Metro FM star up the wrong way when he accused him of running Soweto TV to the ground.

Musa alleged that the media personality embezzled funds at the community TV channel. Musa claimed Touch allegedly used the channel's funds to fund his online radio station, Touch HD.

Taking to Twitter, Musa reported that Tbo Touch is accused of paying himself three times - as a CEO, a director of a sales company MVM and paying his company Touch HD with Soweto TV's funds. He added that Touch's company doesn't render any services at the station.

In the lengthy thread, Musa went on to claim that under Tbo Touch's management, Soweto TV's staff is allegedly forced to work without internet access. The South African reports that Touch sent Musa a letter of demand after he posted the claims online.

Sunday World reports that Touch wants Musa to issue a public apology before 4pm on Thursday or face a lawsuit. He also wants Musa to remove his image because he apparently posted it without his permission.

DJ Sbu opens up about why he never sued Musa Khawula

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu opened up about why he was no longer going to sue entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The radio personality had threatened a R1 million lawsuit against Musa after he claimed Sbu allegedly sent "thugs" to steal Zahara's SAMA awards.

In a recent interview, the former Metro FM presenter explained why he did not go ahead and sue the young blogger. The star shared that he doesn't want to ruin his career.

According to ZAlebs, Sbuda further explained that he's not on social media to make threats and sue people. The musician shared that he's on Twitter to promote positivity hence he decided to let the drama slide.

