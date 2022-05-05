DJ Sbu has explained why he decided not to sue entertainment blogger Musa Khawula after he claimed the DJ sent thugs to steal Zahara's SAMA awards at her home

The former Metro FM presenter had threatened to sue the young blogger for R1 million but has now shared that he's not on social media to destroy people's careers

Social media users praised the TV host for being a bigger person in the whole drama, adding that he's one of the wisest people they've come across

DJ Sbu has opened up about why he's no longer going to sue entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The radio personality had threatened a R1 million lawsuit against Musa after he claimed Sbu allegedly sent "thugs" to steal Zahara's SAMA awards.

In a recent interview, the former Metro FM presenter explained why he did not go ahead and sue the young blogger. The star shared that he doesn't want to ruin his career.

According to ZAlebs, Sbuda further explained that he's not on social media to make threats and sue people. The musician shared that he's on Twitter to promote positivity hence he decided to let the drama slide.

The video of the club DJ explaining why he changed his tune was also shared on Twitter by a tweep.

Peeps took to @ThisIsColbert's comment section to share their thoughts on the media personality's remarks. They praised DJ Sbu for being a bigger person.

@TEARSJR commented:

"Maturity level at its best."

@Bogozola said:

"Dude. This is Top Class. @djsbu, you're the MAN, Bosso."

@KaraboChristia1 wrote:

"This guy is very smart."

@BMrrrrrrrr said:

"Very profound my brother."

@Benard_Marima89 commented:

"DJ Sbu is a cool guy, man I like this dude."

@meshack_dube wrote:

"Maturity levels. I like this guy."

@Thabo_Maubane added:

"The 'Musa' character will one day antagonise the wrong person. SA is not the USA where you can slander and call it gossip."

DJ Sbu threatens R1 million lawsuit

In related news, Briefly News reported that entertainment news blogger Musa Khawula continued to land himself in hot water after alleging DJ Sbu was the mastermind behind Zahara's recent home robbery.

The popular Twitter user claimed DJ Sbu sent his "thug friends" to Zahara's house and stole the 6 awards to fund his latest music ventures. Musa also brought up the firey allegations that Sbu had not paid Zahara for her contribution to the hit album, Loliwe.

Source: Briefly News