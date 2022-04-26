DJ Sbu is trending on social media following allegations that he organized "thugs" to enter Zahara's home and steal her 6 SAMA trophies

@MusaKhawula alleges the awards were stolen to fund DJ Sbu's latest business venture, but the musician has since threatened to file a r1 million lawsuit if the tweet is not removed

While Mzansi was divided in the comments section, peeps were left in stitches after DJ Sbu advertised his business under the very same Twitter thread he wanted to be deleted

Entertainment news blogger, @MusaKhawula continues to land himself in hot water, this time alleging DJ Sbu is the mastermind behind Zahara's recent home robbery.

DJ Sbu has threatened to sue entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. Images: @djsbulive/Instagram, @musa.khawula/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The popular Twitter user claims DJ Sbu sent his "thug friends" to Zahara's house and stole the 6 awards to fund his latest music ventures. Musa also brought up the firey allegations that Sbu had not paid Zahara for her contribution to the hit album, Loliwe.

Taking to the comments section, DJ Sbu clearly could not stomach being dragged online and soon got into an awkward back-and-worth with the blogger. The musician threatened a R1 million lawsuit before giving the blogger until the end of the day to remove his tweet.

DJ Sbu is threatening legal action. Image: @MusaKhwalula/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Social media users, however, were not convinced of the sincerity of the threats as DJ Sbu took to advertising his business ventures under the very same tweet. Many peeps just felt it was a slimy move.

Check out some of the reactions to the drama below:

@kelepilane10 said:

"Not Dj Sbu threatening a R1M lawsuit and still advertising under the same tweet!"

@i_a_m_wonder said:

"Number 1 hustler...yebo wena number 1. Doing business during an earthquake."

