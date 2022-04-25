TikTok users got a treat when DI Sbu posted a viral clip of a man who got licked by a snake and totally freaked out

The clip shows a man confidently holding a snake in a store until it decides to slither onto his hand and lick him

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of his reaction and were grateful for the laughs they got from it

TikTok has made for the perfect time passer and pick-me-up! A video clip of a man losing his mind after a snake slithered its tongue on his hand has left many cry laughing.

DJ Sbu shares a hilarious clip on his TikTok page. Image: TikTok / @djsbulive

The clip shows a man standing in what looks like a pet store, holding a snake quite confidently until it decided to taste his hand. His reaction is priceless!

Mzansi DJ, DJ Sbu, shared the hilarious clip to his TikTok page after cracking it up hard at the way the man danced at the feel of the serpents slithering tongue.

It is the sound effects for us! My guy, your cries have been heard far and wide.

The people of Mzansi can’t deal with the man’s reaction, it is everything

Seeing the man go from hero to tap dancer in 0.5 seconds left people laughing so hard that they couldn’t get their words out.

The comment section was set alight with people letting the man know that he is a total legend and this moment will never be forgotten. Once it hits social media, it’s public property, baba!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Paziza99 said:

“ this dude got me laughing till my stomach got cramps ”

@user2980462076463 said:

“what language is that?”

@ZB3Boo said:

“The white boys also got just as scared...for the snake thou”

@myezamabongi said:

“Good example of Peter walking on top of water.”

