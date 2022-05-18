Minnie Dlamini's ex-bae Quinton Jones was spotted clubbing with friends and many peeps are convinced that he is faking his happiness

The Becoming Mrs Jones reality star and the stunning TV presenter are going through a nasty divorce after she allegedly cheated on him

Reacting to the clip of Quinton partying with friends, social media users shared that Quinton is still hurting and just wanted to "numb his pain"

Quinton Jones was spotted clubbing. Minnie Dlamini's ex-hubby was filmed spending some quality time out the house with some friends at Orthodox.

Minnie Dlamini's ex-bae Quinton Jones was spotted partying with friends.

Source: Instagram

The clip of the Becoming Mrs Jones reality star was partying with friends in the clip that has gone viral online. Minnie's baby daddy's facial expressions in the video left Mzansi convinced that he's faking his happiness.

Quinton and the gorgeous TV star are currently going through a much-publicised divorce. The clip was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

ZAlebs reports that body language in the video left many convinced that he is faking being happy. Peeps took to Musa's timeline to share their thoughts on Quinton going out with friends.

@Muamr19 wrote:

"Quinton wants to go home soo bad."

@CozminoNtsomi said:

"It's a competition about who is more happier after the divorce...This stage is dangerous because you might collapse in front of the people."

@Sizzle_Diva commented:

"He doesn’t look like a person who parties yazi or maybe the friends wanted to cheer him up."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"This thing of pretending to be happy while you’re dying inside. My colleague once fainted while she was smiling…. Umjolo is not nice."

@cliequally added:

"I think this guy is boring for her though... the girl is a total vibe, he's just too cool, too soft, too cheesy."

Minnie Dlamini and ex-hubby respond to rumours she dated Edwin Sodi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones broke their silence on the rumour that the media personality was in a romantic relationship with flamboyant businessman Edwin Sodi while she was married.

However, the couple joined hands to nip the rumours in the bud with a statement posted on Minnie's social media pages. The statement rubbished the claims, and both Minnie and Quinton asked for privacy while they dealt with this sensitive matter.

The Becoming Mrs Jones stars also threatened to take legal action against those peddling the false information.

"Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties."

