Nadia Nakai is celebrating her 32nd birthday this Wednesday and her fans and celeb friends have gone all out to let her know how much they appreciate her

The 40 Bars rapper's bae AKA also took to his timeline to share their loved-up snap and also joined other celebs in wishing her a happy birthday

In the sweet post, the Fela In Versace hitmaker let the stunner know how much she means to him and thanked her for saving his life

Nadia Nakai is turning 32 this Wednesday, 18 May. In celebration of her special day, the birthday girl took to social media to share a stunning snap of herself.

Nadia Nakai is celebrating her 32nd birthday. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The rapper has been touring around the country as part of her birthday tour. The 40 Bars hitmaker has been performing her favourite rap tunes at clubs alongside her bae and fellow rapper, AKA.

The stunner's boo took to Instagram to wish her a fabulous birthday. In the sweet post, Supa Mega thanked his bae for saving his life. He captioned their snaps:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @nadianakai… saved my life."

Nadia's entertainment industry peers also took to her comment section on her official Instagram account to wish her a fabulous day.

Reality TV star Mome Nele Mahlangu wrote:

"Happy birthday, Bragga."

YFM presenter Ayanda MVP commented:

"Happy birthday, Friend."

Rapper and producer PH Raw X said:

"Happy bday, champ."

Amapiano artist Lady Du added:

"@nadianakai happy birthday, bestie."

AKA and Nadia Nakai share more PDA pics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Nadia Nakai shared more public displays of affection content on their timelines. The celeb couple has been making headlines since they went Instagram official a few weeks back.

Supa Mega and the stunner lso trended for all the wrong reasons after their trip in Ghana. Since then, the couple has been trying hard to prove to Mzansi that they are still madly in love with each other.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a steamy snap of himself and the 40 Bars rapper about to lock lips. The rapper captioned the pic with one of the lines from Bragga's songs.

