GAUTENG— South Africans had mixed feelings after a woman accused anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba of being a scammer. This was after a clip from The Devi Show of a woman opening up about the allegations resurfacing.

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South Africans debated allegations that Phakel'umthakathi was a scammer. Images: @Natier91 and @Am_Bluejay

Source: Twitter

X user MphoDibakoane posted the clip from the show on his @mpho_shambie X account on 18 May 2026. The clip showed a woman who said she was promised work by a production company, but it never materialised. She alleged that she and other job hunters were placed in a house where 13 of them would be placed in one room. The clip then shows Devi confronting the owner of the agency and Phakel’umthakathi, who, in the clip, denied the allegations.

View the clip on X here:

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Phakel’umthakathi’s love life recently came into the spotlight after it was revealed that he was in a relationship with a Zimbabwean woman. The woman spoke out and said the allegations undermined Phakel’umthakathi's activism.

South Africans debate

While some netizens roasted Phakel’umthakathi, others defended him.

Netizens slam Phakel’umthakathi

Thembisile Hani said:

“These are career grifters. Abovlova who don’t want to go to work and instead scam people for a living.”

Mamthembu weEFF said:

“He is just a wannabe celebrity and will use anything to make money.”

South Africans who defended him

Hon. Mancibane said:

“The deadline is 30 June 2026. Phakel’umthakathi doesn’t own the movement against illegal immigrants. Nobody owns it. It is an initiative by levelheaded South Africans.”

#RIPDJWarras took a swipe at the party MphoDibakoane supported.

“Lol, trying to dig up everything rather than focusing on your elections. I suppose we should go back to Malema’s Youth League days and him owing SARS.”

Thabiso Mdlalose said:

“Listen, we don’t follow him. He is not our leader. We are following the cause.”

Source: Briefly News